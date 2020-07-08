Now that we’re seven months into the year, this seems like the right time for the state to release boat accident statistics for 2019. I don’t know why it takes them so long. My best guess is they were seven months behind with the 2018 report, which left them only five months to compile the 2019 analysis. Government work, amirite?
Irregardless, it’s here, so let’s dig in. (Yeah, that’s officially a word now; see for yourself at https://bit.ly/2Z0G1Xz.) And it has some interesting tidbits for us. First, some good news: Charlotte County didn’t make the list of the top ten counties for reportable boating accidents. Then, some bad news: Lee County, where a lot of us regularly take our boats, did — at number four.
However, while the total number of boating accidents is important, there’s another statistic that matters more: The number of accidents per registered boat. Monroe County, in the Florida Keys, leads the state in both: They had 88 accidents over the year, one per 329 registered boats.
By contrast, Charlotte had one accident per 2,590 boats — which means you’re almost eight times more likely to have a boating accident in Monroe County than in Charlotte. The state average is one accident per 1,330 boats, which is almost twice as many as Charlotte had. Remember that next time some dingus almost hits you. If you were anywhere else, he probably wouldn’t have missed.
In what should come as as shock to no one, the report also mentions that Florida has retained the crown as the state with the most boating-related deaths — 54 last year, beating out second-place Texas with 35. We’re number one, we’re number one!
Now, what type of boating accident do you suppose kills the most people? There’s a lot of fuss about fuel safety, so is it fires? Nah; just one last year. How about running into a floating object, as Capt. Tom Fisher did so memorably last September? (See https://bit.ly/2Cadztk if you missed that one.) Again, only one fatality last year.
Colliding with another vessel? Getting warmer — that accounted for three deaths. Capsizing? Seven killed, and you’re still not even close to the top killer. Ready for it? The number-one fatal boating accident type is … falling overboard. That killed 23 Florida boaters last year. And that’s not falling overboard because they went aground, or because they hit something. Nope, that’s 23 people dead, and falling overboard was classified as the “first harmful event.”
Most fatalities in boating accidents are drowning victims — 66 percent, last year. Want to guess why they drown so often? Because only 12 percent of those who died were wearing a PFD. While there is no statistic for what percentage of them would have survived had they been wearing a PFD, one imagines it must be substantial.
Who’s getting into these deadly accidents? Probably the tourists, right? No — 88 percent of them were Florida residents. Stupid kids, then, full of youthful indiscretion? Nope: More than two-thirds of the operators in these incidents were over 35 years old, and almost half were over 50. Newbies with no experience? Wrong again, since 65 percent had more than 100 hours of boat operation under their belts.
The plain and simple truth of it is that boating can become suddenly very dangerous. It happens fast, and if you’re not prepared for that reality, you might be in the 2020 statistics report. Boating is also a lot of fun, and scary reports shouldn’t keep you away from it — but they should make you realize the need to educate yourself and keep your head on a swivel out there.
The entire report really should be required reading for every Florida boater. Check it out for yourself at https://bit.ly/3fPeiM4, and then do me a big favor: Stay safe out there. And if you can’t do that, then at least don’t run into me.
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@ WaterLineWeekly.com.
