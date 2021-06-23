We’re sure every freshwater angler in Florida has seen signs warning them to beware of alligators. It’s incredibly good advice for both shore and kayak anglers — not to mention those folks walking along the shore. Wading anglers in fresh water around here may be considered brave or foolish, depending on the population of alligators in a specific lake or river.
Over the years, we have fished from the shore and in our kayaks around healthy populations of these primitive carnivores. Unlike their croc cousins, for the most part gators are shy and not aggressive. We often find our biggest challenge is to get close enough (but not too close) to get a good picture. When approached, they normally retreat into deep water and hug the bottom to avoid contact with people.
That leads to some new kayak anglers confusing a gator’s sometimes-dramatic launch from the shore with the documentaries of crocodiles attacking wildebeest as they cross a river in Africa. But the alligators aren’t attacking — they’re heading for the deepest water, which is often directly under the kayak. You can track them by the trail of bubbles that float up from the disturbed muck as they swim along the bottom.
Now, don’t get too comfy around them, because gators can be troublesome. Alligator encounters during their mating season will always have the potential for injury. The most dangerous alligators are the ones that have been fed. Juvenile gators will swim up to kayaks out of curiosity. A gentle swat with a paddle or rodtip scares the little ones. But the larger ones that have been fed are not shy at all.
When we encounter a larger gator that approaches us, we paddle away. We would hate to disappoint them when we don’t have a chicken carcass to toss their way. Just like bears in Yellowstone, they get agitated when denied their treat. Any time wild carnivores associate people with food, it’s a problem. Too many people feed their backyard gator until they find it impatiently waiting by their back door or in their pool.
Fed gators sometimes see any fish you catch as theirs. This can be particularly scary in a kayak where an angler could end up too close and personal with all those teeth. Anglers fishing around gators should use heavier tackle to help them to get a fish onto the shore or into a kayak quickly and out of sight of a gator. Once a gator cannot see the fish, it usually loses interest. However, it’s always safer to paddle past an alligator before casting to avoid frustrating the beast. It’s amazing how fast an alligator can swim when it sees a bass struggling on the end of a line.
On a recent trip to Myakka River State Park, we found the water low and packed with gators. We walked south on the path by the river, just past the “Alligator Bridge,” carrying our light rods and a few plastic worms. Fishing was slow, but we did manage to land and release a few small bass. As the sun set, the fishing picked up and we found a few more fish willing to bite. We were careful to stay away from the alligator-infested areas as we cast our plastic worms.
This peaceful late afternoon was interrupted when Les hooked into a larger bass that refused to come to the shore. Here, the shore has a high bank dropping off into deep water and crisscrossed with downed palm trees that provide structure for the bass. During the chaos caused by the bass and the extended fight, Kimball noticed an XXL gator heading our way from quite a distance — and at flank speed.
Realizing the impending danger, the bass made a last-ditch effort to get away and Les reciprocated by tightening his drag to try and lift the bass up the bank. Unfortunately, the 10-pound braid wasn’t up to the task. After a few heroic lifts, the line broke and deposited the bass into the gator’s mouth, where it participated in the food chain one final time. That big fish sure looked small as he went down the gator’s throat.
So, the moral of the story: Use heavier tackle than normal just in case you must snatch victory from the jaws of defeat or an aggressive alligator. And no matter what, please don’t (intentionally) feed the alligators.
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.