This pelican was tossed a fish carcass by an offshore charter guide at a marina on Lemon Bay. The fish became stuck in its throat. It tried to dislodge the fish for several minutes with no success and eventually flew off to an unknown fate.

Peace River Wildlife Center sees a number of injured pelicans every year that have (pardon the pun) tangled with fishermen and their gear. Most of these encounters don’t end well for the birds. The truly sad part is that many of them could be easily avoided. There are signs around many of the popular fishing spots — docks, piers, etc. — pointing out some practices that can prevent wildlife from being accidentally injured.

Feeding pelicans leftover bait or carcasses after filleting your catch teaches the birds to associate people with food. Pelicans feeding naturally catch relatively small fish and swallow them head first. And even though the birds will take and try to swallow whatever is being thrown to them, quite often the fish heads and exposed bones get stuck in their throats.

If you throw one a disembodied head, it may think it can swallow it, only to have it get stuck in its throat. We’ve seen this many times. Bare bones not surrounded by flesh can also tear through their pouches.

Another important tip is to not cut line that has gotten caught in trees or on a bird. If your line gets stuck in a tree, reel in as much line as possible and get as close to the tree as you can before cutting line. If you snag a bird, pull it in and unwrap the line or remove the hook before releasing it. Pelicans aren’t the only birds that get caught up in discarded fishing tackle — every species is vulnerable.

One of Southwest Florida’s most amazing attributes is the abundance and splendor of nature. Whether you are fishing, boating, kayaking, photographing or hiking, we all depend upon each other to help keep this area a great place to be where the wild things are.

Peace River Wildlife Center is a nonprofit organization, dedicated to the care, preservation and protection of Charlotte County’s native wildlife since 1978. Injured, abandoned or orphaned native wild animals are accepted at the center’s care facility (223 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Punta Gorda) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Their home for permanent resident animals at 3400 Ponce de Leon Pkwy, Punta Gorda, is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays. PRWC receives no government funding and relies entirely on private donations. For more info, visit PRWildlife.org, email PeaceRiverWildlife@yahoo.com or call 941-637-3830.


