Anglers continue to debate the virtues and issues of fishing lines. Starting with natural catgut and linen, then continuing through the development of synthetic dacron, monofilament, fluorocarbon and various braid configurations, fishing line has changed right along with the rods and reels in use today. There are advantages to each of these lines depending on the intended use and quarry. We just wanted to share our opinions.
The dacron line on grandfather’s old baitcasting reel produced beautiful “birds’ nests” before the spinning reel became standard and nylon monofilament was developed. At first, it was stretchy and had a memory to rival modern computers. The spring-like coil extending from the rod tip to the lure made quick strikes a challenge. An angler first had to reel down to get a straight line before setting the hook.
Newer lines such as fluorocarbon promise near-invisibility, with much less stretch and more abrasion protection. That’s why fluorocarbon is our favorite leader material. Both monofilament and fluorocarbon have excellent knot characteristics, but knots should be moistened with saliva before snugging tight. The heat generated by tightening a dry knot can cut the line strength in half.
Our favorite over the last 20 years has been braided line. At first, it was tricky to use these lines. Early braided lines were flat, not round, and worked better on a baitcaster than a spinning reel. As braids developed, roundness was achieved by using more strands with tighter braiding and the inclusion of a core fiber. These developments have made braid a good choice for spinning reels these days. Braided line continues to improve, with newer versions showing up every year.
The advantages of a braided line are its small diameter, lack of memory and limited stretch. The fibers themselves, mostly of Dyneema, Spectra or Gore material, are extremely strong and are the same materials used in body armor. The lines featuring eight strands braided at 32 plaits per inch are consistently rounder than those with fewer and looser braided strands. Braided lines will let you know when to replace or trim them by getting fuzzy. This can be caused from abrasion or age as the bonding material separates from the braided fibers.
After fishing with braid and going back to mono, monofilament feels like a rubber band. For kayak anglers, the limited stretch with braids means better hooksets from their mobile platform. With braid, the hookset is almost automatic when using a laser-sharp hook.
Some guides using braided line tell their clients to skip the hookset altogether and just start reeling. The non-stretch braid and a sharp hook will do the job themselves. In contrast, the “rip their lips off” effort needed with monofilament is because an angler must compensate for line stretch and the movement of their kayak.
There are two negative aspects of braided line newbies complain about. It’s subject to wind knots, and they have to learn new knots that won’t slip. The first adaptation an angler has to make after changing to braid is to always close the bail manually while giving the line a little tug to clear any loops that form at the end of a cast. It easily becomes a habit. Long-casting braid tempts anglers to use very light lures, which can also contribute to slack line loops. Monofilament line will spool OK even when the bail is closed by turning the reel handle.
As for knots, there are several that work with braid. But due to its small diameter, most anglers double the line when tying these knots. The basic uni knot is our choice for joining line to leader. For tying on a swivel, the Palomar knot is quick and easy.
Another issue with braids is they can spin on the spool of a spinning reel. To avoid this and save money, you can spool up with some monofilament under the braid. Alternatively, you can put a rubber band on the spool prior to loading the braided line (many reel manufacturers are doing this for you at the factory now). Also, remember to rinse and spray the line after each saltwater outing with a line lubricant like Real Magic to keep it more flexible.
Braided lines, with their small diameter, can enable longer casts to spooky fish. They have almost no stretch, making hooksets easier. Plus, they have no memory, which eliminates the coiling you see with monofilament. If you haven’t tried braided line yet, you should. We did, and we won’t go back.
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.
