WWTbanks111022.jpg

A black-bellied whistling duck perches in an oak tree at Ollie’s Pond Park. While sitting in trees is generally not normal practice for ducks, it’s a common behavior for this species.

 WaterLine photo by Capt. Josh Olive

Birding after Hurricane Ian has been a little tricky. Many places are closed, and the ones that are open and accessible have changed a bit. But I've been thinking back to a lot of the trips we've taken, like this one a couple years ago.

It was November and we were having a nice warm Southwest Florida fall. Suddenly a cold front blew in, shifting the balmy 80-degree weather into a where-are-the-wool-socks wintry blast overnight. This did not deter a dozen adventurous Venice Area Birding Association members who had already planned a trip to Ollie’s Pond. (However, just thinking about it is giving me chills again.)


Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature without the cumbersome politics of an organized group. For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, visit AbbiesWorld.org/references.html or email her at Amberina@aol.com.

