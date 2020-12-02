I’ll bet some of you woke up to frost on the lawn yesterday morning. I guess that’s as good a way as any to ring in December. Despite there being almost three weeks until winter’s actual arrival, looks like the chilly season may be settling in.
The cool weather means many changes are afoot, and some of them are discussed by timely submissions from other WaterLine writers this week. But I’ve got two that I wanted to cover. One of them is pretty neat, and the other one is something we’d rather ignore. We’ll start with the latter.
Hypothermia is real
You might not think it gets cold enough in Florida to be dangerous. If that’s what you believe, you are wrong. It can be more than just uncomfortable to get wet on a chilly morning — it can be a life-threatening situation.
While hypothermia can occur on land if you’re caught in cooler temperatures or rain without sufficient clothing, it’s more frequently the result of falling into cold water. Be honest with yourself: Have you ever fallen off your boat, or had a close call? Cold water takes heat away from the body 25 times faster than air of the same temperature.
Most deaths attributed to hypothermia are actually caused by drowning. Initial exposure to cold water will cause a gasp reflex. If you aspirate water with this gasp, your chances of survival drop. The faster you get out of the water, the better. If you can’t, things will go downhill quickly.
Before actual hypothermia sets in, you’ll experience cold incapacitation. Manual dexterity, grip strength and the ability to move decrease significantly. Arms and legs begin to feel like clubs, and in time will not respond. As core temperature drops further, pulse, respiratory rate and blood pressure all begin to decrease, leading to clumsiness, confusion and slurred speech.
When your core temperature drops below 86 degrees, you’ll probably consciousness. At temperatures below 82.4°F, reflexes are lost and blood pressure continues to fall. The risk of a lethal heart rhythm increases and brain activity is seriously slowed.
Wearing a life jacket may be the best thing you can do to prevent drowning at any time, but it becomes much more important when the water is dangerously cold. Even a splash can lead to shivering and chattering teeth, so it’s also a good plan to carry a blanket or large towel and a change of clothes in a dry bag. This isn’t just comfort — it’s a genuine safety issue.
Mapping the shallows
OK, something more fun. One of the top concerns that people have about learning to fish the flats is getting stuck in water that’s too shallow. This concern is magnified in those who have had the experience of running aground or getting stranded by a retreating tide. At least if you run aground, you have a good chance of pushing off. But if you get tidepooled, you’re staying right there until the water comes back. Might be a while.
Identifying the shallow bits is not always easy. The waters of Charlotte Harbor are always tinted to some degree by river tannins (the same chemicals that color tea), hiding bottom contours. Although they’re clearer in the dry season, the patchy sand and seagrass bottom on the flats can trick you into thinking water is deeper or shallower than it actually is.
Enter the cold fronts, and the steady north winds that come afterward. These winds push water right out of the Harbor, making shallow spots shallower and spots that were deep enough before a little iffy.
Time your arrival to coincide with the lowest tide of the day. This might sound like a boater’s nightmare, but it’s actually a godsend because now you can physically see the bottom terrain as large areas of the flats temporarily become land.
What you’re going to do is cruise along where the water is deep enough and look at the places you can’t get too. If you really want to do it right, take binoculars with you. Make note of things like deeper cuts across the bar, deeper or shallower areas on the open flats, natural channels that link areas together, and any other bottom anomalies.
You’re killing two birds with one stone here: Not only are you scouting out where you can take the boat without getting stuck, you’re also seeing the highways that fish use to move around. Taking the water off the flats gives you a peek at what is otherwise a hidden world. That’s an awesome opportunity, and you shouldn’t pass it up.
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
