I spend a pretty significant amount of time on my boat each day baiting hooks for my clients, especially this time of year when shrimp are by far the best bait of choice out there. It’s very rare that I leave the dock in winter with fewer than 10 dozen of our floppy little tasty friends. Some of the other natural baits that I sometimes bring along this time of year are fiddler crabs, sand fleas, oysters and squid.
Now, any of you that have fished with me before (or have read more than two of my past columns) know that I also refuse to leave the dock without an assortment of fish-slaying artificials, with soft plastics being my personal favorites.
I always bring along more bait then I think I will need. The reason for this is because there is nothing worse, especially for a guide, then running out of bait in the middle of a hot bite. Just so you know, this goes for both natural and artificial baits.
Now you’re probably thinking, “If I have 10 dozen shrimp, that gives me at least 120 shots at catching a fish.” Actually, most bait shops usually overcount their shrimp, so you probably have 130 or 140 shots. With all those chances, how can you go wrong?
Well, let me tell you this: The biggest problem I notice with my beginner and intermediate-level clients is their ability to set the hook. I spend a lot of time working with them on casting and retrieving, but teaching people when and how to set the hook is almost always a requirement.
For the most part, people think when they feel a bump they need to pull back as hard as possible and the hook will be set. In some types of fishing, this can hold true — but usually you just end up pulling the bait away from the fish.
I would like to go through a couple different fishing scenarios with you. I’ll use a few different species and the two most common types of hooks we use around here. What I’m hoping is that one of these scenarios is a type of fishing you like to do, and that it will help you hook and land more fish the next time you’re lucky enough to get out on the water.
Fishing shrimp, crab or cut bait under the mangroves or docks is very popular. In these areas the technique is very similar whether you use J-hooks or circle hooks. With fish like snapper and sheepshead competing with the reds and snook for your bait, you have to learn patience.
When you feel that little tap-tap on the end of your line, try not to set the hook right away. This will more than likely allow the smaller fish, like pinfish, to pull the bait off your hook (one point for the bait thieves).
Instead, try pulling your bait very slowly toward you. What this does is it makes those smaller fish follow your bait away from the structure, which in turn catches the attention of the larger fish. When you feel confident that there’s a fish on the end of your line, start reeling.
If you’re using a circle hook, just keep reeling — you’ll know the fish is there when you feel him pull back. If you have a J-hook, go ahead and give the rod one quick jerk to sink the hook in further. You may still end up with a snapper or sheepshead — or even a pinfish — but it will be a bigger one, and at least you didn’t truly waste your bait. Try this technique out; I promise it will increase your hook-up ratio and bring of the species you’re truly after to the boat.
Aside from soft plastics, topwater lures are my favorite artificials. Topwaters can be a ton of fun, but a lot of people avoid them. I’m pretty sure the reason for this is that most people don’t catch many of the fish that attack their bait, mainly due to nerves. Again, patience is a must with topwater lure fishing.
The first reaction for most people when a fish busts at a topwater lure is to rear back to set the hook. The exact opposite is what needs to happen. When a fish busts at a topwater lure the first time, don’t do anything — just keep walking the lure to you. Don’t react until and unless you feel the line come tight.
Very often the fish misses the bait on the first attempt, so pulling back just spooks him or pulls the lure too far away from him so he can’t find it. If you just keep walking the lure, the fish will come right back and grab it. If the fish doesn’t hit it again right away, try pausing your retrieve for a few seconds and then start it back up.
Whatever you do, don’t set the hook until the line is tight and the rod is bending (at which point the hook is probably good and set already). If you develop the nerves of steel it takes to work a topwater lure, you will get hooked on this style of fishing for sure. There are few things more exciting in the fishing world then watching a fish light up the water and chase down a topwater lure — it can be truly awe-inspiring.
With most hook setting, these general rules of thumb are OK: If you’re using a circle hook, never pull back to set the hook because you will just pull the hook straight out of the fish’s mouth. Instead, just start reeling to set the hook, or let the fish hook itself as it swims away from you.
If you’re using J-hooks, the type of line determines your hookset. With mono line, pull back hard to set the hook (we call that “Bill Dancing it” after the famous TV bass fisherman). But if you’re using braided line, which has no stretch, one sharp tug is enough. Pull too hard and you’ll end up breaking the line, or you’ll reel in a set of fish lips but no fish.
Tight lines.
Capt. Mike Myers, owner and operator of Reelshark Charters, is a full-time Charlotte Harbor guide, and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Having fished the waters all along the Southwest Florida coast for more than 40 years, he has the experience to put anglers on the fish they want. His specialties are sharks, tarpon and the nearshore Gulf waters. For more info, visit ReelShark.com or call Capt. Mike at 941-416-8047.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.