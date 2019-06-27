Did you ever look at someone and wonder how they can possibly survive, considering how stupid they are? I feel that way every time I see a mourning dove flying past or sitting on a power line. Frankly, I’m amazed that there are any doves at all, given their lackadaisical parenting style and minimal concern for their own safety.
Dove nesting sites often appear to be questionable choices. At the newspaper office this year, a mama dove decided to construct her ramshackle nest — OK, really, it was just some twigs arranged in a roughly circular shape, with noting to hold them together — in a bed of landscaping stones. On the ground. Ten feet from where cars park. It wasn’t a test site, either. She laid eggs in it. Guess how long they lasted.
Another built a better-made nest at a friend’s house, a couple feet from his front door in a covered entryway. Not much better, from a safety perspective. I’ve seen dove nests on windowsills, in low hedges, and on exposed limbs just an inch or so wide. Rarely do these offspring survive to fledging.
But there must be plenty of little ones that do make it, considering how abundant doves are. Part of that is due to a long breeding season. In Florida, they can raise babies all year, though nesting peaks from late fall to early spring. That means up to six clutches of two or three each. I guess if you’re gonna be dumb, you have to prolific.
A dove’s lack of brainpower shows up in more than just breeding behavior. Have you ever been driving down the road and seen a grackle or crow sitting on the pavement in front of you? What does it do? Duh — it flies away before you get close enough to hit it. So does pretty much every other bird, except a dove. Sure, it flies. One second too late. I learned at 16 that you either brake or you pick feathers out of your grille. (Sandhill cranes also stay in the road, but that’s not stupidity. It’s sheer confidence.)
They’re pretty dense about natural predators as well. I watched a Eurasian collared dove (an introduced exotic species, but very similar to the natives) fly right up to a perched red-shouldered hawk and land a couple feet away. The hawk just sort of stared at the dove, kind of like “Don’t you know who I am?” After a few minutes, the hawk flew off — and the dove went right off after him.
One afternoon at my aunt’s house in DeSoto County, I was wandering around the yard to see what I could find. Underneath a power line, I noticed several patches of dove feathers. It looked like a bird of prey had been picking the doves apart. I looked up, and there on the line were three doves.
I went on my way, and about 20 minutes later I heard the sound of something getting thumped nearby. I wondered if another dove was becoming lunch, so I went back that way. Sure enough, there was a hawk on the ground under the line, a dove in its talons. And on the line overhead? Two doves, still cooing mournfully, not a care in the world.
It is an odd dichotomy that this, the dumbest of all wild birds, is also a favored game species. I’m told that in a wing-shooting scenario, that same dim-bulb dove becomes a most challenging target. Capable of attaining air speeds of 50 miles an hour and highly maneuverable, doves are supposedly a difficult species for hunters to master. I’ll take their word for it. I don’t think outsmarting something so simple-minded would make me feel very superior.
These birds are dumb as bookends, and yet they’re also one of the most common species we see. I can hardly go a day without noticing doves someplace, even when I’m not making a point of wildlife watching. I guess doves are proof that success doesn’t really require intelligence — something that we’ve been seeing a lot of in the human world lately. We’re not really so different from nature, are we?
Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, contact him at Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com or 941-276-9657. You can also follow him on Instagram @florida_is_wild.
