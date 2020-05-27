Southwest Florida is a fishing community, and there are lot of places to buy bait and tackle. In the Charlotte Harbor area, there are a dozen or so dedicated shops, plus a bunch of big box stores and more than a few gas stations with a tackle aisle or bait freezer.
But for a lot of local anglers, there’s only one place to go: Fishin’ Frank’s.
It’s not just the history, although that’s a part of it. There has been a tackle shop at their location (the corner of Edgewater Drive and U.S. 41) since at least the late ‘60s, and for the past 46 years it’s been called Fishin’ Frank’s. For the first 10 of those, it was run by Frank Senior, then his son took over. The shop has had generations of customers, too — people who remember going as kids and now bring their kids, or even grandkids.
It’s not just the atmosphere, yet it’s hard to deny that’s something special. You know you’re in an honest-to-God old-school fishing store as soon as you walk in the door. The more you pay attention, the more little details you see. Mounted fish, giant novelty lures, hundreds of fish photos on the ceiling, the usually (but not always) faint aroma of chum. Oh, and all under the ever-vigilant stare of several assquatches (look it up).
It’s not just the deals, but that’s a factor too. Frank’s live and frozen bait prices are pretty consistently a buck or two lower than the competition, and the tackle (rods, hooks, line, lures, etc.) is very competitive. You expect small retailers to be more expensive, but not here. They even match Amazon’s prices on Penn reels.
All of these things bring folks to this little bait shop, but they’re not the reason that so much of Charlotte Harbor’s fishing community is centered here.
No, what makes Fishin’ Frank’s really special is the way customers turn into extended family. That used to be common here when this was just a small town, but with so much of our local retail now dominated by massive corporations, there’s no room for those kinds of relationships. It’s just retail. Customers are supposed to buy something and get out.
There are other mom-and-pop shops around that clearly put real value on their clientele, but few have the depth of knowledge you find in the Fishin’ Frank’s “pirate crew,” nor the generosity to share it. Everyone here actually fishes, and most of them have been doing it in this area for a long time. The collective expertise of this staff is incredible, and all of them are happy to answer your questions — without making you feel stupid for asking.
It’s the kind of place you can send your kid in to get bait. It’s the kind of place a beginner can get advice without getting railroaded. It’s the kind of place a girl who wants to fish can go and not worry about the “boys’ club” making her feel like she doesn’t belong.
I would love to take you to this tackle shop, but I can’t. You wouldn’t believe it if you saw it in a movie, but truth is stranger than fiction. Some dude launched his truck off U.S. 41 at 2 a.m. Sunday morning and landed it on top of Fishin’ Frank’s, where it caught fire and burned the building. Total loss. Nothing but a burnt-out shell and piles of ash. All gone.
Well, the shop’s gone, anyway. But while that is truly a shame, what’s really important is the people who made the shop what it was are still here. And it’s going to take more than a little bonfire to stop them.
As a member of the pirate crew (almost every Saturday for the last four years), I went down to the shop on Sunday morning. Most of the crew was already there, along with a bunch of customers and assorted looky-loos. We couldn’t do much but watch the past burn, try to comfort each other, and wonder what the future might hold.
By the afternoon, it became clear that we weren’t the only ones wondering about the future of Fishin’ Frank’s.
Social media is a blessing and a curse, but in this case it did what it does best: Facilitated a rapid spread of the news. Within hours, a group called “Rebuild Fishin Franks” had popped up and had thousands of members. Both individuals and businesses were asking what was needed to rebuild.
Offers came rolling in for things like dumpsters, demolition service, pumps (for the bait tanks), flooring, roofing, plumbing, construction materials, signage, an A/C system, painting, warehouse space, even a temporary building. No charge. Whatever you need. Just let us know.
That kind of community support and good will doesn’t come from telling people how to catch a redfish or not charging them to spool up a reel every now and then. It comes from people making direct connections through something they are passionate about. It comes from people who know they’ve been treated well for many years and wanting to return that. It comes from people who don’t want to lose something special.
Their enthusiasm to resurrect the shop has been infectious. I talked with Fishin’ Frank and his wife Terry on Tuesday afternoon. They told me they had looked at a building not too far from the original site that might make a good future home for a bait and tackle shop. Frank was already talking about what would be required for remodeling, and both the owner and the bank were already involved.
We won’t know whether anything comes from those efforts for at least a couple days. The new plan might fall apart (wouldn’t be the first time), and they might have to try to figure out something else. But here’s what I believe: Fishin’ Frank’s is coming back, and probably sooner than later. Stay tuned, and if you want to do something to help, join the Rebuild Fishin Franks group on Facebook to get the latest updates.
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
