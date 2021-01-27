I had an errand to run about an hour from home. Now, I know that some of you are uncomfortable alone with your thoughts for that long and would have had to turn on the radio or get on the phone with somebody, but I had some things I needed to think about.
I learned a long time ago that my brain doesn’t work like a “normal” person’s. The very best way for me to think about a problem is to spend time thinking about other things. That gives my subconscious mind a chance to work it out. Here are some of the things I pondered and also a couple things I noticed on the road.
• • • • • • • • • •
Birds are everywhere right now. I saw huge flocks of grackles, a dozen sandhill cranes, three different species of falcon (a crested caracara, a merlin, and a whole pile of American kestrels), and lots of smaller, plainer species that are hard to identify at 60 mph. I have apparently been infected with Abbie Banks’ disorder: Involuntary birdwatching.
There are people who don’t think birding is a properly masculine pursuit. I suppose part of the reason is the popular image of a scrawny pale fellow (as Hank Hill would say, a “twig boy”) with a big pair of binoculars he can hardly hold up.
However, science has firmly decided that birds are not the descendants of dinosaurs — they are dinosaurs. Therefore, bird watching is actually dinosaur hunting, and dinosaur hunting is too rough and rugged to be considered a twig boy pastime.
• • • • • • • • • •
On a related note: If you want to have more birds in your yard, put water out instead of bird feeders. Birds are very messy with seed, and seed on the ground will attract rodents. Plus, many birds are very picky about the types of seed they like and will throw the rest on the dirt while they sort.
But permanent fresh water will bring in all kinds of birds, including some that won’t come to feeders, and if it’s on a pedestal (as in, the stereotypical bird bath) it won’t attract rats. Raccoons, maybe, but not rats.
• • • • • • • • • •
If you keep waiting for the perfect day to go fishing, you won’t go fishing very often. Yes, we all like those days that start at 62 and don’t get warmer than 75, when the forecast says no chance of rain and 5-knot winds. But since October, we’ve had about five days like that.
I’m not saying you should ignore the weather and just head on out. That’s stupid. But if it’s a little breezier or cloudier than you wanted, or if you have to wear an extra shirt so you won’t shiver, don’t let that keep you off the water. You might wait two months for the weather to be just right and then get hit by a bus the day before your trip. Life is to short to demand perfection.
• • • • • • • • • •
Have you heard of tarpon butterflies? They’re medium-sized cream-colored butterflies, technically known as great southern whites. Local tradition holds that when we see them in large numbers in spring, it’s time to go tarpon fishing.
My conservative guess is that I saw between 300 and 500 tarpon butterflies on my ride. Heck, I hit at least 10. I also saw lots of oak trees in full bloom and noticed that mating lovebugs are committing suicide on windshields again. All that points to spring springing. I’m not saying we can’t have a late-season freeze or frost, and we’ll still have a few nights in the 40s — but if I were a betting man, I wouldn’t bet against winter being more or less over.
