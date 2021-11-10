Have you ever heard of a nemesis bird? That’s a bird that most of your birder friends have on their list and you do not. When you go chasing it, the bird is always elsewhere. Mine is the mangrove cuckoo. For years, I have been running hither and yon after the elusive invisible mangrove cuckoo, while others would just drive up to a site, spot one and then go have lunch.
One time I was pretty sure I saw half of a mangrove cuckoo. My friend Sue was visiting from Texas, and we went to the J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge on Sanibel — one of my personal favorite birding spots (in the winter and at low tide). We always have a great day at Ding. Sue and I were especially on the lookout for a mangrove cuckoo, since several birders had spotted them there in recent days. We stopped along the driving trail many times if we just noticed a blur flying low across the road and also hiked a trail for a considerable distance.
At one point, I was excited to see what I believed was a cuckoo’s tail flying into a maze of mangroves. Their tail is very distinct: Long with white spots against a dark background. The underside of the belly is a light buffy color. Alas, a fleeting sight was just not enough to identify the bird, and we did not see the beak or the masked face. And so another trip went cuckoo-less.
I’ve been to Stump Pass, Ponce de Leon Park and numerous other places over many years trying to get a sighting of this uncommon species. I began to think perhaps it was a ghost. Maybe my birder friends hadn’t really sighted it — they only said so to taunt me. Frankly, it was driving me a bit cuckoo myself.
The mangrove cuckoo lives in mangrove trees and other tropical thick growth. It is found mostly in Mexico, Central America and northern South America, showing up in southern Florida only along the coast where mangroves are prevalent. Now there are other cuckoos that show up here and they are much easier to see. Yellow-billed and black-billed cuckoos can be readily sighted at Fort DeSoto during migration.
One very interesting thing about this bird is its toes: Two toes face front and two face back, like a woodpecker. Most birds have three toes forward and one back. The mangrove cuckoo is a very quiet bird outside of the mating season and will sit quietly on a branch for long periods, patiently waiting for food to come along. Insects such as beetles and caterpillars make up most of their diet. They will also eat frogs, lizards and other birds’ eggs — all good protein.
Just when I started to figure I would never get my nemesis bird, an opportunity arose. A few years back I went to the west coast of Mexico on a weeklong birding trip with Mark Stackhouse, a well-known bird guide. He asked our little group (all members of the Venice Area Birding Association) what birds we wanted to see. I quickly piped up with the mangrove cuckoo. Mark confidently told me this would be no problem. I was thinking to myself that he just didn’t know my luck.
One morning, we were on a skiff slowly winding up a narrow river. Thick tropical foliage lined both shores and I thought I was in heaven. It was right out of “The African Queen.” We were seeing all kinds of amazing birds, including a boat-billed heron, which was a group favorite. Suddenly, Mark called out, “Mangrove cuckoo!” I looked up and my eyes were riveted on it. Indeed, I was looking at the non-ghost mangrove cuckoo. I was in shock so bad that I forgot to take a photo.
That was a great birding trip, even though some hideous intestinal thing attacked me on the last days and I thought I was coming home in a coffin. I loved the birds and the wonderful places we went, which included trips inland and on the sea. If you’re looking to add a few new species to your list, I highly recommend it.
I was elated to finally mark off the mangrove cuckoo, even though I still have not seen it in the United States. Maybe this will be my year. Now, my other nemesis bird is the black rail. I have seen the rest — clappers, kings, Virginias, sora and yellows — but not the black rail. If you know where one is hiding, drop me a line.
Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature without the cumbersome politics of an organized group. For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, visit AbbiesWorld.org/references.html or email her at Amberina@aol.com.
