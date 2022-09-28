RV in the mountains

It’s not much like Florida — but hey, that’s kind of the point, isn’t it?

Driving a vehicle that has some weight to it — while also towing a boat — can make driving in the mountains an adventure to say the least. Despite all the breathtaking views, you don’t have many opportunities to admire the scenery from behind the wheel.

On our recent trip to the Alabama state park at Lake Guntersville, I got my first real taste of driving a heavier vehicle on steep inclines and declines. Now, I have driven in the mountains numerous times going back and forth to Wisconsin. But I have always taken those trips in a pickup truck or SUV. I didn’t have too many concerns when I was in those vehicles because they were much lighter. Boy, I learned a lot in a hurry on this first out-of-state RV trip.


Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.

