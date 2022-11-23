The Bonefish and Tarpon Trust concluded a two-day science symposium in Palm Beach this month. Biologists spoke on a variety of topics affecting our fisheries, none more compelling than the study recently published by Florida International University on pharmaceuticals found in bonefish around Miami and the Keys.
I know what you’re thinking: Good grief, another water crisis? Red tide, reduced amounts of dissolved oxygen, and excessive post-hurricane nutrient loads are already enough to scare us into selling our tackle boxes on Craigslist.
Pharmaceuticals are an invisible yet increasing threat to clean water. And we’re not talking about old prescriptions being thrown down the drain or illicit drugs hastily flushed away during a raid. These are medications prescribed by physicians and taken by all of us as directed.
Florida International University researchers, led by Dr. Jennifer Rehage at the Coastal Fisheries Research Lab, have been measuring the high concentration of drugs showing up in water samples, sediment and gamefish around the waters of South Florida.
In 2021, more than 6 billion prescriptions were filled in the U.S., far and away the most medicated country on Earth. Modern science has provided miraculous help to those struggling with mental health, heart disease, high blood pressure and other illnesses. We need not look any further than the popular TV ads heralding the latest breakthrough medicine (always with those few intriguing side effects).
The average American consumes 18 prescriptions per year. The medications we take under a doctor’s guidance don’t stay in our bodies long, though. When we ingest a prescribed drug, about half is actually absorbed into our bloodstream. The rest is excreted and flushed out as waste.
Here’s the kicker: Septic systems and wastewater treatment facilities do not remove the leftover cocktail of pharmaceuticals we flush away. After processing, the reclaimed water isn’t drug-free, so our medications eventually end up in bays and estuaries via irrigation, flooding and other means.
Scientists from the U.S. Geological Survey have also studied how pharmaceuticals pollute the environment through wastewater. Tia-Marie Scott, a physical scientist for the USGS, explains: “Modern wastewater treatment plants mostly reduce solids, and reduce bacteria. They were not engineered to deal with complex compounds.”
The just-concluded three-year FIU study looked at bonefish as a model species for investigation around Miami and the Keys fisheries. These fish forage for snacks on the flats, patrolling seagrasses and combing sediment for small food like shrimp and benthic prey directly affected by pollutants. Sadly, bonefish numbers are decreasing in Florida, further piquing the interest of anglers and biologists alike.
Bonefish are exposed to pharmaceuticals through water and what they eat. Researchers took blood and tissue samples from 93 bones. All had at least one drug in their systems, and most had multiple. Antidepressants, heart meds, Parkinson’s drugs and opioids were the most common types found.
One fish singled out in the FIU study is known by the catchy name #43. That particular bonefish was actually caught west of Key West, an area not close to human population. Blood samples indicated 17 pharmaceuticals present, including eight antidepressants, three heart medications and one Parkinson’s disease drug, plus others. Some of the antidepressants were 10 to 300 times the human threshold.
Those involved in the study observed not only bonefish, but also their prey. Mud crabs, pink shrimp and toadfish all showed measurable amounts of pharmaceuticals in their bodies. Those effects could cause direct mortality or a change in reproductive physiology — or, in the case of psychoactive drugs, alter that animal’s behavior.
Some species could have issues with mating. Studies done in the United Kingdom show evidence of sex-reversal in fish whose habitat has at least some level of drugs in the water. Fish and other aquatic creatures could change their range and habitat use.
Certain animals draw special attention from the public. This is the case with bonefish and the sportfishing community, especially in the Keys. With support from Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, these results get highlighted to anglers and conservationists throughout the world. Fishing is not just a hobby — it’s a $10 billion a year industry in the Sunshine State, making it wise economic sense for our state to preserve world-class fisheries.
Bonefish are not a species we see on the west coast of Florida, so we might ask “Is this our problem?” Red drum come to mind as an animal somewhat similar to bonefish as to behavior, diet and habitat. And with an increasing and aging populace, I suspect our local waters may be subject to the same chemical predicament as found in the Miami study.
“Clean water” has gained traction as a political cause in Tallahassee. Freshwater restoration to the Everglades is finally getting funding, and projects like returning the Kissimmee river to a more natural flow are slowly becoming reality. The Gulf Coast is seeing more research into harmful algal blooms. Looking into pharmaceuticals is just another facet of the broader issue and a healthier future.
Sweden and Switzerland currently have upgraded wastewater treatment facilities in place. A process called ozonation has been shown to be effective and cost-efficient in removing these contaminants, although it needs further study.
The pharmaceutical industry must be brought onboard to help solve this problem. Florida’s Department of Environmental Protection and the five water management districts need to take the findings of this study and act if the state wants to take a holistic approach to water quality — one that could be a model for the rest of the country, if not the world.
