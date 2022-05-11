Bass fishing this time of year takes persistence. After the spawn, the fish are in a perpetual flow of motion and staying tuned in to what they’re doing and how they’re feeding is very important. If you don’t have that info, finding where the bass are often requires numerous trips to fish different spots and varying depths of water.
During the spawn, bass can be targeted in water less then 5 feet deep in most lakes. After that, as I wrote in my last column, factors become involved that make the bass move. The primary factor is always a food source.
Targeting a shad spawn is always a good idea. But what about the depth of the water? What about the clarity? These two factors can be just as important as the shad spawn. And what if you’re fishing bodies of water that don’t have shad populations?
Last week we fished the Harris chain of lakes. There were some definite keys to where we caught fish, and it all related around water depth and clarity. Throwing the right bait is always important as well. But when you know the depth, structure and clarity you are fishing, bait selection is much easier.
We started off fishing a deeper hole. The depth went from 5 feet all the way down to 12 feet, and the water was pretty clear. I had visibility to about 3 or 4 feet, and we were fishing over the top of some vegetation that came up about 2 or 3 feet off the bottom.
Not knowing what the fish were eating, we tried a variety — hard jerkbaits, spinnerbaits, vibrating jigs and even a Carolina rig — to see if we could catch anything.
We didn’t get hit on anything, but we weren’t the only ones striking out. The boats around us were catching only short bass, if they were getting bit at all. But I noticed most of the boats were sticking to the deeper water. No one was willing to move in and work shallow. I decided to make that move. I found the edge of the vegetation with my electronics and followed it towards the shore.
I grabbed the spinnerbait because it was less likely to get hung up in the vegetation. The first cast I made into about 6 feet of water got a bite immediately. At around 4 pounds, it was quite a bit bigger than what the other boats had been catching.
After releasing that bass, I made a few more casts but got no additional bites. So I spun the boat around and switched to the jerkbait. After getting back out to 6 feet of water, I got another bite and boated one about a pound and a half. Not huge, but I’ll take it.
What that told me was the key depth in that area was roughly 6 feet. That’s where the bass were actively feeding. In less than five minutes, I had caught two bass bigger than the ones anybody else was catching, and I caught them on two different moving baits. That’s what told me they were feeding aggressively. Because we were pre-fishing for a tournament, I moved on to find more bass.
We went into another lake in the chain and found a similar type of situation, except the water was a little deeper. Instead of 6 feet, we were now in 9 feet of water — but we still had submerged vegetation to fish around. We decided to pull next to a deep hole, about 14 feet in depth, and let the boat drift from deeper to shallower water. With the water deeper, and the vegetation still not much more than three feet off the bottom, we opted for soft plastic baits.
We started putting bass in the boat one after the other while making that long drift. The fish we caught were not huge, but they were healthy. One 14-inch bass that we caught weighed a whopping 2.12 pounds. It had to be the roundest bass I ever saw. When I took the hook out of its mouth, I could see the tail of a shad sticking out of its throat. Again, that tells me that the fish were actively feeding.
So, we found two areas that had the same water clarity, the same type of vegetation depth, and both had bass feeding actively over that vegetation. The depths were a little different, but overall these spots had a lot in common. We went to a few other spots and caught bass in all of them, but nothing like the two spots I described.
When hunting for bass this time of year, you simply have to move around until you locate them. But when you find the depth and water clarity that they are feeding in, make a note. If you run into another area that is similar, put some time in and see if you can’t duplicate those results.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
