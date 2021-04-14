It feels like it has been an eternity since we have scheduled our RV for the maintenance that it needs. Right when things seemed to be going so well, we hit a couple of issues. Now we have waited months since I scheduled the appointments to drop it off and get those issues fixed.
While most of these things are minor in comparison to some of the other things that can go wrong, they’ve still put the RV on the disable list (at least partly). One appointment is for the chassis company to get the DEF cap fixed (for the second time) so it will stop setting off the alarm; the other is a trip back to the dealer for some internal coach repairs and keylock replacements.
These should be easy fixes, but because of the number of RV’s that have been sold during the pandemic, getting anything scheduled to be fixed has been horrendous. I’m not a big fan of waiting. I expect a certain amount of customer support when I buy big-ticket items like this. The warranty only lasts so many years, and I want to get the RV on the road and get all the kinks worked out of it before that warranty expires.
However, there may be a chance to get an extra year added onto our original warranty (and no, I didn’t get a random phone call from India about it). A customer service rep from the manufacturer suggested that if I were to request an additional year of warranty due to the fact we’ve had it in the shop so often, they may be willing to accommodate us.
Now that’s something that I would make sure I got my use out of. Considering all the time the RV has spent sitting at the dealership due to staff changes, it sounds very fair to me.
We’ll be taking the RV in this week for the coach repairs, then next week to get the DEF cap or sensor replaced. I’ll be calling in advance to make sure that they have the parts needed for the coach. And for the DEF sensor or cap, they will have to do their due diligence and get it fixed for good — I’ll be pretty aggravated if that sensor keeps going off. By the end of the month, we should be ready to roll anywhere the road goes.
Between work and fishing tournaments, it’s been a busy year so far. Fortunately, I have been able to stay in the RV because the trips have not been very long, and I was reassured by the chassis folks that these short trips could not hurt the RV in any way. So, I was able to use the RV when I needed to this spring.
But summer is coming soon, and it will bring vacation time for my wife and me. Since we’re planning to go out on the highway, it’s great news that we should have the RV back and in tip-top shape for a road trip.
Still, I have my fingers crossed that everything will be taken care of after this round of service and we will not be needing any trips into the dealership for any coach repairs. I simply want to get out and use the RV without having to worry about it.
This all goes back to things I have written about in the past. Is it better to buy a used RV that has had these things taken care of, or get a brand-new one and work them out yourself? It’s just like the new-or-used boat dilemma. Either way, you might end up with problems. And if you do, the running around to drop off and pick up the RV can get time-consuming, especially if you need to travel to take it in.
If (and that’s a big if) we ever consider changing to a different RV, I won’t hesitate to look at used models. I’m not saying we would go that route, but I’ll weigh all the options if we go down that road again.
For now, we just want our RV back and in top working order. If we can get that, and maintain that for the next few years, I will be ecstatic.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
