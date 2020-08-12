It’s 10:30 Sunday morning, and I’ve already been to early service. No, I wasn’t sitting in a pew, streaming a church service online or watching one on TV. I was out on the water with my wife, Diane. She wanted to take an early ride and have a “sunrise service” of our own. Any time she mentions she wants to go, I don’t hesitate to hook up the boat.
As we left the ramp at dawn, I could tell that it was going to be a wonderful sunrise. There were clouds left over from the storm the night before, and the light and color was starting to creep through them as we idled out.
We made a run with no real plan in mind, and ended up stopping at the spoil island by Sandfly Key in Gasparilla Sound. As I idled in closer, a few birds decided the need to get to work. In the group that left were several ibis, an indignantly squawking blue heron, a few terns and five roseate spoonbills.
I whispered to Diane, “There goes pink; look, look!” She loves them, and so do I. That beautiful pink color of theirs in that pale morning light as they flew away was wonderful to see. Diane was disappointed (“Come back, I want to watch you awhile!”) but they flew out of sight to find breakfast.
As we drifted along the island, I was watching for signs of fish (of course) and caught a nice jack. I was enjoying the quiet, then Diane spoke up: “Look, more pink at the end of the island.” I lay the rod down slowly so as not to spook anything. Sure enough, what we thought was one more by itself turned out to be five more pale younger spooners.
I quietly pushed us closer to the island and set up what turned out to be a perfect slow drift to birdwatch down the key. As the sun started coming up, the chorus began. What started off as a silent morning drift turned into a muddled cacophony in wild Amazonian volume — squawks, chirps, grunts, growls, cries, rattles. I was waiting for Carol Burnett to do her Tarzan yell and see monkeys jumping off the island swimming to the boat!
Diane had the binoculars focused in on the spoonbills. I started counting the different species of birds that had roosted together on that small piece of spoil sand. Black skimmers, great blue herons, little blue herons, green herons, frigates, pelicans, ibis, terns, gulls, plovers, snowy egrets, great white egrets, the green-eyed devil cormorants — and, of course, the spoonbills.
We stayed and watched until I had to get out of the boat and push us of the shallow bar at the west end of the key. What a great Audubon start to our Sunday morning.
As we headed for Bull Bay, dolphins joined us and frigates from the island started circling overhead. Off the port side, flying vees of ibis were headed off to the jobsite. As we entered the fun zone of Bull Bay, I dropped off plane to let Diane catch a few on the fly rod.
Normally she’ll catch a couple of fish on the spinning rod then lay down or sit on the deck to look overboard to see all the critters she can find creeping, crawling or swimming along under the boat. However, just recently, she has really shown interest in becoming a better caster and fly fisher.
Casting a Clouser on a six weight isn’t the easiest thing to do, but after a couple of tantrums and a choice vocabulary exchange, she got into the rhythm and caught a couple of small trout and big ladyfish to 20 inches. Those ladies jumped five feet out of the water and pulled drag off the reel like bonefish. It was so much fun watching her get excited and working on her hook-setting and fish-fighting skills on the long rod.
As we cruised a little farther into the back of Bull, we noticed two or three big schools of bait getting nervous. Soon they were busting the surface, being chased by who knows what. Still needing to work on getting more distance, Diane was short with the first few casts. Then, as we drifted in closer, she started getting bit. Jacks, ladies and trout came to the boat. Even a rat red joined the melee.
When things slowed down and she took a break, her first comment was, “I have to work on line control — when and how to strip in line, and where to put it.” Yes dear, we’ll work on it. But right now, make a few more casts and shoot as much line as you can. She made a couple of nice casts but no takers. She threw one more maybe 50 feet, stripped it one time and got thumped by a nice fish.
I thought it was a little snook but it never jumped. As she got it near the boat, we could see it was a very good trout. She did a good job playing that fish (those bigger trout really do fight pretty hard, especially on light gear). A quick measure, pic and revived release of her 23-inch speck ended our service for the morning.
I know that three hours is a long time for some of us to spend in church, but it’s enriching to be outside in what was created for us to enjoy and to take care of. I’m lucky to have someone who loves the outdoors as much as I do and desires to be out in it, especially now she’s (finally) learning to fly fish!
The fishing has been great around the Harbor, so get out and throw a fly on a quiet Sunday morning. You may just become a believer.
Stay fly.
Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to get casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.
