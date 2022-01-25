Heath & Alyssa Padgett
There’s never been a better time to make a living while traveling the country full-time in an RV. Companies are hiring more remote positions now than ever. Nomads are making a full-time living by freelancing with websites like Fiverr, eLance or Upwork. Plus, there’s this whole group of people who are running their own respective businesses while traveling the country.
This creates an awesome opportunity for anyone who wants a meaningful career, but also loves the idea of skipping around national parks and working from anywhere with a Wi-Fi connection.
We fit into this category. We run a small video production and software business from our Winnebago Brave motorhome as we travel full-time. The past few years we’ve been to all 50 states, several Canadian provinces, 14 national parks, and experienced more of our country than we ever thought possible at 26 years old.
The best part is that our work hasn’t suffered, but thrived. We’ve premiered a feature length documentary, paid off $16,000 of student debt, grown a blog that reaches 50,000 monthly visitors, hosted a sold-out conference, and I even started a software business from our RV. These aren’t just things we’ve done while traveling, but things that were only possible because we were traveling.
After three years of travel, growing our business from the road, and interviewing more than 50 full-time RV entrepreneurs — I wanted to share an introductory guide to earning a remote income while RVing.
If you have no idea where to start or how in the heck people actually make a living while traveling full-time, I broke down some of the most popular routes people take for earning a remote income.
You can:
• Find a salaried position with a company that allows you to work remotely. You can find jobs like this on FlexJobs, a job board completely dedicated to hiring remote workers.
• Transition your current job to remote (if possible). I’ve talked with several people who, just by asking, were able to transition their jobs into remote positions. On some occasions, they were the first to ever do this within their company. Sometimes all you have to do is ask.
• Start your own business.
• Find freelance gigs you can do remotely like graphic design, copywriting, web development, etc.
• Find workamping jobs across the country on job boards like Workampers or Xscapers job board for Rvers.
We’ve met a mix of people who’ve done just about all of these things and it’s all about preference. If you don’t mind working at campgrounds across the country or national parks, you should check out workamping. If you just love the idea of traveling the country and don’t mind working typical business hours, snag a job with a company who hires remote employees.
If you’re looking for more freedom and flexibility while traveling, starting a location independent business is likely your best option.
Last year I met a woman named Bryanna who was traveling in an RV with her husband, four kids and two dogs. Her husband was able to transition his job to remote (the first in his company to do so) and she was homeschooling the kids.
She realized a couple things after they began their new RV life:
• Having a full-time job wasn’t as conducive to this lifestyle as they had hoped. They wanted to explore more and Craig’s job kept them inside the RV too much.
• She needed to find a way to start bringing in an income that would allow Craig to leave his job and give their family more flexibility — but what would that be?
Looking for income options that yielded themselves to flexibility, Bryanna came up with the idea of becoming a virtual assistant (VA). Having no experience in VA, she bought an online course, learned the ins and outs of starting a VA business and found her first paying client within 30 days.
Two years later and Virtual Powerhouse, Bryanna’s VA business, has enabled Craig to leave his job and has offered their family more freedom to enjoy their time on the road.
Bryanna is representative of many RV entrepreneurs I’ve met while on the road: a person who doesn’t necessarily consider themselves a traditional entrepreneur, but finds creative ways to earn an income outside a standard 9 to 5. After all, Bryanna’s goal as a business owner isn’t to make a million dollars, it’s to support her family while they live on the road with their kids.
If you’re interested in earning a remote income, you can learn more on The RV Entrepreneur podcast at https://bit.ly/3IszPLX. The RVE podcast is a weekly show where I’ve interviewed more than 50 digital nomads on how they’ve built their business while traveling the country in an RV.
I didn’t anticipate that our lifestyle would consist of living, working and traveling the country in an RV, but it’s hands down the best decision we ever made. Being able to wake up and choose where to travel, how we spend our time and what projects we work is the ultimate form of freedom.
Hope to see you out on the road.
In 2014, Heath and Alyssa quit their jobs, bought an old RV and headed west. They run a blog about life and RVing at HeathAndAlyssa.com.
