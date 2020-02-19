Has the FWC become a subsidiary of Chik-fil-A? That’s one possible explanation for why they seem to be set against us bringing home any trout, redfish and snook for at least another year.
OK, the caveat: I’m writing this before the FWC meeting on Feb. 19-20. By the time you read this, it may have become a moot point because the commissioners will have made a decision one way or the other. I’m making the assumption they’ll go with the recommendation from staff, as they usually do. Onward.
As all local saltwater anglers are presumably aware, spotted seatrout, redfish and snook are closed to harvest in most of Southwest Florida (DeSoto County being the sole exemption). This is due to repeated fish kills caused by a serious red tide outbreak that began in late 2017 and continued sporadically until early last year. We did note some red tide around this past summer and fall, but no major fish kills were reported.
When these events happen, the FWC is the agency responsible for ensuring fish populations recover. The tools they have available are pitifully few: They can restrict harvest, or they can … well, actually, that’s about it. There is no plan or infrastructure for what should be the another option: Restocking (for more on that topic, see Capt. Van Hubbard’s column from last week (http://bit.ly/2SOPIUQ).
So harvest restrictions got the nod. Harvest of snook and redfish was prohibited by executive order Aug. 30, 2018. Trout larger than 20 inches were added to the no-harvest list Feb. 22, 2019, which was expanded to all trout May 10. The plan was for these prohibitions to expire May 31, 2020. Before expiration, the FWC would evaluate stocks of these species and determine whether an extension of the closures was needed.
A lot of anglers wonder how the FWC does stock assessments. The first thing to understand is that the information doesn’t come from you and me. Reports of what fishermen are catching are considered anecdotal data, and therefore untrustworthy. That makes sense — do you believe every story you hear from the guys at the fishing club or the tackle shop?
So instead, researchers conduct sampling. Fish are collected in nets at specific sites. To avoid bias, the same sites are used over long periods of time. That helps create a good picture of long-term population trends. Monthly sampling has been going on in Charlotte Harbor and Tampa Bay for more than 20 years, and in Sarasota Bay for 11 years. In this instance, the FWC is looking at sampling data from June 2018 to May 2019.
Well, the stock evaluation is in, and so the FWC is considering the issue this week. In comparing recent abundance to long-term trends, here’s what was found (notes for each species taken directly from the FWC report):
Snook
Despite the monitoring data from Tampa Bay indicating a decline in adult abundance between 2018 and 2019, abundance in Tampa Bay is still higher than the long-term average, but below the last five-year average.
Juvenile recruitment tends to vary with a few strong years interspersed among multiple lower years, which is not a significant cause for concern because adults are made up of multiple year classes of juveniles and a single good year of juvenile abundance can carry over into several years of good adult abundance. Juvenile abundance in Tampa Bay is below the long-term average in 2019.
Similar to Tampa Bay, adult abundance in Sarasota Bay declined in 2019 but is comparable to the long-term average. Juvenile abundance is not sampled in Sarasota Bay.
In Charlotte Harbor, data thus far this sampling year indicate adult snook abundance is higher than both the long-term average and 2018 abundance, while juvenile abundance is slightly below, but nearing, the long-term average.
Redfish
Prior to 2019, subadult abundance in Tampa Bay, Sarasota Bay, and Charlotte Harbor was below the long-term average since 2015.
In Tampa Bay, both the subadult and juvenile abundance is below the long-term average. In Sarasota Bay, the current subadult abundance is comparable to the long-term average while the juvenile abundance is below, but approaching, the average.
Finally, adult abundance in Charlotte Harbor is above and juvenile abundance is comparable to the long-term average.
Spotted seatrout
Spotted seatrout mature at age 1, can live approximately 12 years, and spawn multiple times each year from April through September. Seatrout live entirely within estuaries and use a diverse range of spawning sites and habitats throughout the estuarine system. Impacts from red tide in 2005 reduced the spawning stock of seatrout in Tampa Bay and Charlotte Harbor, but those populations rebounded within 3 to 4 years.
Because they are relatively short-lived and quick to mature, seatrout are reproductively resilient to red tide-related impacts.
Overall, adult abundance is comparable to long-term averages and increased from 2018 in all three estuaries; however, adult abundance in Tampa Bay and Sarasota Bay was low prior to the prolonged red tide event. Juvenile abundance remains below the long-term average in all three estuaries, but increased in Sarasota Bay and Charlotte Harbor in 2019.
What do you take away from this? Here’s what I took: We have more adult snook than we usually do, and nearly as many little ones, though juvenile abundance doesn’t matter as much. We’re doing OK on redfish (and I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s partly due to the public/private restocking efforts from last year), but we could be doing better. Trout are doing pretty well, but it wouldn’t be a bad thing if we had more little ones.
If it were my decision to make, I’d reopen snook season March 1. I’d also reopen redfish (at least for our area), with a vessel limit of one fish. Trout I’d keep closed for another six months. I’d want to see the number of juveniles come up some before allowing harvest.
And yet, here’s what the FWC staff recommendation is: Continue the current catch-and-release only measures for snook, redfish and trout for an additional year, through May 31, 2021. In other words, eat mor chikin.
Let’s see if the commissioners agree.
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
