Opinions on food are very subjective and are the subject of much debate. Some of us relish a pink-centered ribeye steak. Others shudder at the thought of such a dish and instead drool at the prospect of carving into a juicy roast chicken. Still others are vegetarians who eschew meats of any kind (which is just fine with me, since I’ll take meat over salad every time, and I can eat their portions with no pangs of guilt whatsoever).
Lots of anglers are enthusiastic fish-eaters, but not all of them. Some anglers don’t eat any fish at all and pursue their piscine prey just for sport. There are even some commercial fishermen who don't eat fish and just catch them to make a living. I know a few fishermen who are generally ho-hum about eating fish but always want to eat their own catch. I suspect that many of them only eat fish because it helps to justify the trouble and expense of their fishing hobby if it results in a meal now and then.
Fishermen are notoriously hard-headed and opinionated on most subjects involving their sport. This intransigence includes the desirability of various species of fish for the table. One angler’s idea of what makes “good eatin’” can be very different from another’s.
For example, even though salmon is one of the most-eaten fish in the world, I rarely order salmon dishes in restaurants. When I do, I am usually disappointed by entrees that are dry and lacking in flavor. But give me a fresh-caught silver salmon, preferably one that’s just a little bit blushed, and I’ll eat till I’m too stuffed to handle more.
Blushed means that the skin of the fish fish has a faint pinkish color, which is a sign that it has just started its transition from a silvery-bright ocean predator to a single-purposed spawner intent on charging up a freshwater stream to its bedding grounds. Ocean-bright salmon are considered by most people to be more desirable to eat, but I prefer them just a bit blush. That’s my opinion, and I am sure that someone reading this will disagree.
Speaking of opinions, if you go to the grocery aisle where canned tuna and canned salmon are stocked, you might also find canned mackerel. Up until a few years ago, most grocery stores carried a canned product called jack mackerel, but now the labels proclaim it as simply mackerel. I am not sure why the labels dropped the word “jack,” because the product inside the cans seems the same to me.
It’s in the food fish section, but have you ever smelled that stuff? We use it for chum because it is very oily and extremely strong-smelling. But it’s found in the food aisles. Does anyone actually eat it? It smells like cheap cat food.
I have mixed thousands of cans of mackerel for chum and its distinctive odor is burned into my brain. I find it difficult to imagine that there is a recipe out there that could make it appealing to me. Again, that’s my opinion. Perhaps a reader will chime in with a recipe based on canned mackerel which results in a delicious dish, but good luck getting me to try it.
(Editor's note: Jack mackerel is a catch-all term for any fish in the genus Trachurus. They are not mackerel at all, but are in fact in the jack family, which makes calling them mackerel fraudulent as far as I'm concerned. At the very least, it's a serious insult against true mackerel, which are much less oily and fishy.)
Arguments abound among Southwest Florida’s anglers about which are the best fish to eat. Snook, redfish, trout, various groupers and snappers, sheepshead, flounder and others all have their champions. It’s even possible to find fans of many of the less popular fish. There are anglers who swear by sailcats and others who rate stingrays as prime fare. People eat toadfish (yes, they do) and puffers, though eating puffers is a bit risky due to toxins in the skin and gonads.
Come to think of it, maybe we should promote stingrays and saltwater catfish as table fare. Thinning the ranks of those creatures a little in Charlotte Harbor wouldn’t hurt my feelings. And you know, they might be pretty good to eat — but I doubt I’ll ever find out. That’s both an opinion and a prejudice.
Let’s go fishing!
