You know that feeling when you’re hand-holding a 6.5-pound camera with a macro light rig, trying to get close enough to a jumping spider to take her portrait without spooking her even though you are approximately 4 million times more massive than she is, and the damn thing just won’t hold still?
No, I didn’t think you would. Trust me — it’s frustrating, and that thing gets heavier by the second. If she’d just stay in one spot for 10 seconds, that’d be super. But no, she’s insistent on backing up every couple seconds, repeatedly ruining my attempts to get her tiny magnificent face in focus. It tested my patience, but I finally got the shot. For you. I hope you appreciate it.
This female gray wall jumping spider (Menemerus bivittatus) was found, unsurprisingly, on a wall. If you go outside and check all the walls of your house right now, there’s a good chance you’d be able to find one of these little hunters. (Assuming it’s daytime; I don’t see them often after dark.)
As with so many other species, they don’t belong here. They’re native to Africa, but they’ve shown up in many places around the world: North, Central and South America; southern Europe; Turkey; India; China; Japan; Australia.
Being so small makes it easy to hitch a ride. A big adult female is about the size of my pinkie nail. Males are only about two-thirds that size, and also darker in color and trimmer in build.
This is by far the most common jumping spider in Southwest Florida. We do have others, like the dwarf Florida jumping spider (Metacyrba floridana), a minuscule species that hunts aphids and gnats on your lawn grass. There’s also the magnolia green jumping spider (Lyssomanes viridis), less fuzzy than other jumpers and a neon lime color.
And my favorite, the regal jumping spider (Phidippus regius). These are large and easily spotted, even when you’re not really looking. The males are regal indeed: Mostly black with white marking and iridescent green fangs. The females are much less showy in orange and tan, but still attractive spiders (if you’re the type who can find spiders attractive).
If you’re an arachnophobe, one thing you probably can’t stand is walking into a spider web. I can guarantee you’ve never walked into a jumping spider’s web. They don’t make webs. They still make silk, and females use it to create cozy little pouches for their eggs. But when it comes to food, these are stalk and chase hunters.
You may not be able to relate to my photography woes, but I’ll bet you know how hard it is to swat a fly. Most insects have compound eyes that let them see all around themselves. Further, many have rapid-response systems that basically connect simplified eyes called ocelli to the wings, allowing them to take off and change direction so fast they seem to be psychic.
To take on such prey, you need to have pretty good vision yourself. And since that’s exactly what jumping spiders do, their eyes are pretty impressive.
In this pic, you can see all eight of her eyes. Why so many? The two big ones — the anterior median eyes — are the main pair. They have great definition and see sharply in color, but they don’t detect motion well. They also have a narrow field of view and can see only what’s in front of them. These are her only movable eyes.
The smaller eyes to the left and right of the main pair are the anterior lateral eyes, and they are motion detectors. They’re also far enough apart for stereoscopic vision. These two work in tandem with the anterior median eyes to construct a highly detailed image of whatever the spider happens to be facing.
On the sides of her head (right about where you might expect her ears to be) are another pair, the posterior lateral eyes. These do everything, but don’t do any of it particularly well. However, they do have a great advantage: They give her 360-degree vision. This is why it’s so hard to sneak up on a jumping spider, even from behind.
The last two eyes are much smaller than the others. If you look close, you can see them on either side of the head, about midway between the “medium-size” eyes. These are called the posterior median eyes.
They don’t see detail or color like the other eyes, but they do detect light and are UV-sensitive. What’s the point of that? Some research suggests this pair of eyes act like the ocelli in insects, facilitating a rapid response to potential threats (like another spider — or a photographer — closing in on you).
Other spiders have widely varying eye arrangements. The wolf spiders, which are also chase hunters, have six forward-facing eyes, and their posterior median eyes are much better developed to provide a rear view. There are so many different possibilities that a good view of the eye layout is key to identifying which family a spider belongs to.
Seeing how beneficial octo-vision is for spiders, I feel slightly cheated to have been cursed with only two eyes. How about you?
Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, contact him at Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com or 941-276-9657.
