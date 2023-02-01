WWTfiw020223.jpg

This jumping spider looks like a movie monster here, but in real life she’s smaller than your pinkie nail.

 WaterLine photo by Capt. Josh Olive

You know that feeling when you’re hand-holding a 6.5-pound camera with a macro light rig, trying to get close enough to a jumping spider to take her portrait without spooking her even though you are approximately 4 million times more massive than she is, and the damn thing just won’t hold still?

No, I didn’t think you would. Trust me — it’s frustrating, and that thing gets heavier by the second. If she’d just stay in one spot for 10 seconds, that’d be super. But no, she’s insistent on backing up every couple seconds, repeatedly ruining my attempts to get her tiny magnificent face in focus. It tested my patience, but I finally got the shot. For you. I hope you appreciate it.


Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, contact him at Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com or 941-276-9657.

