For centuries, mariners sailing the seven seas have used charts to aid their navigation. Columbus carried navigational charts aboard the boats in his small fleet when they crossed the Atlantic and accidentally discovered the New World. (Of course, that was one of history’s most famous examples of inaccurate charts — but still, the charts were there.) Almost every pirate movie we’ve ever seen includes scenes of the scoundrels huddled around a chart as they plot their next dastardly moves.
In today’s world, many commercial ships and larger private vessels are still carrying navigational charts printed on rolled paper. In many cases, such vessels are legally required to have those charts on hand. Qualifying for a U.S. captain’s license requires that the applicant demonstrate a basic knowledge of chart plotting, which is considered by the USCG to be an essential navigational skill. Charts have long been an integral part of boating.
But printing charts on paper (or parchment, or sheepskin, or whatever else may have been used throughout history) is old technology that is now being pushed aside by our progression into a new digital world. And the next step is upon us: Paper navigational charts in our country are being sent the way of the typewriter and the fax machine.
Yes, the end of paper navigational charts is in sight. NOAA has officially begun a four year process of eliminating the production these long-tenured documents. How long-tenured? NOAA and the U.S. Coast Survey have been producing paper charts of U.S. waters for more than 170 years!
NOAA’s plan is to retire our extensive library of paper charts one at a time as they work through the extensive chart library. When a chart is slated to be taken out of production, NOAA will give us six months notice in advance for its demise and that notice has gone out for the first chart to be retired. This effort became real last month when NOAA announced the termination of the very first of the historical U.S. paper charts that will be eliminated as part of this process.
But there’s no need for a panicky run to the chart store just yet. The first chart to be retired is the official navigational chart for Lake Tahoe in Nevada, so it shouldn’t have a major effect on Southwest Florida boating. That’s right, there’s a NOAA chart for Lake Tahoe, and it will be used by NOAA as a test of the transition process which will eventually see all U.S. charts switched over to a new electronic format.
But local charts will probably not be far behind Lake Tahoe. The coastal waters here are further along in the transition process than just about any other coastal waters in the entire country except for some portions of Alaska. You can look here to see a nationwide map of the progress of the transition on their website at http://bit.ly/3rKHdur.
The reality is that most of us have already transitioned to electronic navigation, at least partially. Don’t you look at your GPS when you are plotting a course rather than rolling out a chart and picking up dividers and parallel rules? But this could be risky if you don’t ensure that the chart data on your GPS includes the most current chart updates via Local Notices To Mariners (LNM) from NOAA.
How often do you update the nav data on your GPS? You will need to figure out how to do this if you want to keep current. A big part of NOAA’s transition effort will be centered around developing the procedures that will be needed to get the most current chart updates in the new electronic format to mariners who are using a very wide range of electronic devices, ranging from pocket-sized cell phones to huge, purpose-built vessel navigation systems with television-sized display screens.
If you’re an old-school mariner — one of the few of us who dutifully records LNM updates by hand on your paper charts — you may be nervous about having your paper charts taken away. NOAA recognizes that there will still be some desire for printed charts, so there will still be paper versions available via print-it-yourself or print-on-demand systems utilizing paid chart vendors.
This program is still under development, and NOAA is asking for feedback from users who think they will continue to use paper chart documents. Get information about the “new” NOAA paper charts online at https://bit.ly/3rGTboG.
NOAA does need to take our navigation into the digital world. It can easily be argued that this should have happened years ago. But no matter your feeling on the matter, it’s the end of an era for sure as our comfortable old paper charts fade into history.
Let’s go fishing!
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
