From a tourist’s perspective, it must seem like Florida is near overrun with grouper. It’s on the menu of just about every waterfront restaurant. You can get it baked, blackened, fried, topped with crabmeat, in boneless fillets or finger form. And of course, don’t forget that eternal favorite, the grouper sandwich.
But are you really getting what you think you are? And is it truly, as the menu descriptions often add, “Fresh from Florida?” There are reasons to doubt.
If you’re a Gulf angler, you already know that grouper aren’t as abundant as our visitors may believe, and getting any big enough to keep takes a pretty long run. Finding keeper fish means going well offshore, typically 20 to 40 miles out.
Sure, you might hit the jackpot and land a 20-incher at Helen’s Reef. But you can’t do it consistently. Grouper are highly prized for the table, and there are a lot of fishermen that close to shore. Any keepers that come in that close get iced quickly.
You can sometimes catch lots of undersized fish. It’s pretty common to catch fish up to about 18 inches on nearshore reefs or hard bottom. And lately, Boca Grande Pass has been full of baby red grouper 6 to 10 inches long. But keepers? Good luck.
Even if you head out deep, that’s no guarantee you’ll get your grouper. Many anglers struggle to put any in the box, let alone a limit (which is just two per angler). Maybe it’s because all the commercial boys are getting to them first, keeping those restaurants knee-deep in fillets so they can serve up all those lip-smackin’ grouper sammies.
As it happens, commercial landings data is available online. Both NOAA Fisheries and the FWC keep track of them. We’ll use federal numbers rather than state, because the state totals are included in what the feds report.
In 2021, the reported commercial harvest was 3,504,859 pounds of red grouper; 884,730 pounds of gag; 828,745 pounds of yellowedge grouper; 272,668 of snowy grouper; 93,890 pounds of black grouper; 20,376 pounds of warsaw grouper; 7,448 pounds of yellowmouth grouper; and 1,306 pounds of other groupers.
That’s 5,614,022 pounds total, from the entire Gulf and Atlantic coastline, Texas to Maine. However, that’s not pounds of meat — it’s gutted weight. Professional cooking website Chefs-Resources.com says to expect about a 55 percent yield rate from head-on gutted grouper. Mathing says we have 3,087,712 pounds of fillets.
That sounds like a lot. But restaurants are busy all year long, so we’re going to divide by 364 (everybody gets one holiday at least, right?). Now we stand at 8,483 pounds for each day.
According to the National Restaurant Association, there are about 17,000 full-service (as in, not fast food) restaurants in Florida. There’s no breakdown of type, so I need to make a guess here. My guess is that 10 percent of those restaurants have grouper on the menu (that’s 1,700 for the math-challenged).
Of course, not all grouper sold is served in restaurants. You can buy grouper fillets at just about any supermarket fish counter. And obviously, grouper are sold in other places besides the Sunshine State. I think we’re being very generous, but let’s assume half of all the Gulf and Atlantic grouper harvest goes to restaurants in Florida.
We now have 4,241 pounds of grouper, which has to be distributed among 1,700 restaurants. Divided evenly, that’s 2.49 pounds of fish a day for each eatery. Going back to Chefs-Resources.com, we learn the average restaurant grouper fillet is 6 ounces. Each establishment may serve 6.65 customers. Since fresh-from-Florida grouper is often one of the more popular menu items, I think some people are going to be disappointed.
OK, what’s on the plate, then? In many cases, it probably is grouper — just not U.S. grouper. In 2021, we imported about 14.4 million pounds of grouper (some whole, some fillets). Mexico is a big supplier; so is Indonesia. A lot of it comes in frozen, but that’s not so bad.
Still, it’s not enough fish. Using the same formula we did before, we get another 8.70 pounds of grouper for each restaurant. We can now plate enough 6-ounce fillets for 30 diners. Won’t even get us through lunch.
But there are a lot of other fish in the sea. How about snapper? You’ll see red snapper and sometimes yellowtail on menus, but mangroves and lanes? Commercial fishermen also harvest sheepshead and grunts and porgies and barracuda and a whole pile of other species you rarely if ever see marketed under their own names. Grouper sells better.
I have made it a habit of ordering fried grouper sandwiches when trying out new restaurants. I do that for a couple reasons. Fried fish is simple, but it’s also so easy to get wrong. There’s usually little question of whether I’m eating a pre-breaded or one made fresh in the kitchen. It’s a great test of how many corners a place cuts.
I’m sad to report that more than half of the “grouper” sandwiches I’ve been served are not grouper. Nor are they snapper, porgy, barracuda or any other wild-caught species. Instead, they’re cheap farm-raised fish — tilapia, basa or swai. If you’ve eaten actual grouper before, there’s very little similarity in the taste or the texture. It would be like ordering a ribeye and getting a pork chop instead.
Restaurants that do this are counting on you not knowing the difference. And if you deal with a mostly tourist clientele, they won’t know. But I know, and I don’t come back. I’m not naming any names, but I’ll tell you this much: Fresh red grouper fillets are $38.79 a pound at Publix, and frozen imported grouper is a touch over $20 a pound. If the deal is too good, it ain’t grouper you’re eating.
