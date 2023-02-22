Fish sandwich

The menu says grouper — but what is it really?

 Shutterstock photo

From a tourist’s perspective, it must seem like Florida is near overrun with grouper. It’s on the menu of just about every waterfront restaurant. You can get it baked, blackened, fried, topped with crabmeat, in boneless fillets or finger form. And of course, don’t forget that eternal favorite, the grouper sandwich.

But are you really getting what you think you are? And is it truly, as the menu descriptions often add, “Fresh from Florida?” There are reasons to doubt.


Capt. Josh Olive

