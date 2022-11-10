Lately it seems to be more challenging around Southwest Florida to find some clean water and feeding fish in a kayak. Those anglers fishing from offshore boats seem to be finding fish farther from shore than most kayakers want to paddle. Inshore, it’s a mess.
We have cars and boats swapping places: Vehicles are floating in the bays and there are vessels up in the mangroves. We see pieces of docks and homes floating around. Enough channel markers are down to make navigation difficult. Plus there’s the release of wastewater from flooding and the outflow from Lake Okeechobee contaminating our aquatic playgrounds, and now we get the red tide too.
We're sure you agree that fishing around polluted water and dead fish is not a good time. I think we're all asking the same question: Where can we escape the wreckage caused by the most Hurricane Ian, while also finding feeding fish and launch sites that are open to the public? It’s tough to figure a spot, but here’s what we think.
In salt water, we want to get as far from the coastal developments as possible. We also want distance from any pass or inlet that will carry red tide into the bays. Given the sprawl that our coastal communities have covered, finding a spot like this is challenging. Finding a launch near such a spot is even harder. But here’s a couple of ideas to consider.
The launch at the Manasota Bridge is equally distant from Venice Inlet and Stump Pass. Recently, this location needed some circulation or a good flushing to clear out stagnant water and dislodge some brown algae. It benefited from Ian's northerly winds, and the water looks better than before. The limited development along the ICW north of the bridge also helped keep a lot of trash out of this spot.
Other launches that share these characteristics are Vamo Road Park and Wharf Road Park in south Sarasota. Across the ICW from these launches, the mangroves east of Midnight Pass and Turtle Beach should be in good shape.
Of course, fishing in fresh water is always a sure-fire way to escape red tide. Our inland lakes, creeks and rivers hold largemouth bass and panfish in abundance. Hurricane Ian dumped a lot of rainwater inland, and that pushed most of these spots to flood stage, although most have dropped back considerably. For example, the Peace River in Arcadia stood at 6.5 feet on Nov. 2 — a far cry from the near-inconceivable 23.7 feet it reach on Oct. 1.
Still, the winds toppled trees and pushed mats of hyacinth and vegetation debris that will block smaller creeks for quite a while. It would be a good idea to avoid smaller creeks until some brave soul with a chainsaw clears a path. All this extra water has also expanded the area bass can cover in search of a good meal, so casting farther back into the shoreline vegetation is necessary.
That leaves larger rivers and lakes for kayak anglers. One such lake that comes to mind is Webb Lake in the Babcock-Webb Wildlife Management Area southeast of Punta Gorda. Its orientation north to south kept most trees from falling into the water. As of this writing, FWC says the area is open regular hours and the road is passable so we can get to the launch points. It's definitely on our “go to” list soon.
There are other spots to our north which were less impacted than the freshwater spots to our south. Lake Manatee State Park is a good one. We generally would discourage heading south to find a good fishery now. Folks down in Lee and Collier counties are totally involved with recovery, and opening recreational spots is not on the priority list for now.
Now, how soon can we get out? Well, I don't know about your schedule, but hopefully by the end of this week we may get far enough ahead with our cleanup that kayaking will become an option. Until then, we, like most others, are still digging out from the storm and wistfully dreaming of more normal days ahead.
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.
