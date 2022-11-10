WWTbeery111022.jpg

Looking for bright spots in a post-Ian landscape? Try the Manasota Bridge kayak launch.

 WaterLine photo by Les Beery

Lately it seems to be more challenging around Southwest Florida to find some clean water and feeding fish in a kayak. Those anglers fishing from offshore boats seem to be finding fish farther from shore than most kayakers want to paddle. Inshore, it’s a mess.

We have cars and boats swapping places: Vehicles are floating in the bays and there are vessels up in the mangroves. We see pieces of docks and homes floating around. Enough channel markers are down to make navigation difficult. Plus there’s the release of wastewater from flooding and the outflow from Lake Okeechobee contaminating our aquatic playgrounds, and now we get the red tide too.


Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.

