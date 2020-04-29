I wonder how many fishing trips have been jinxed when someone starts the day by proclaiming, “We want fish for dinner tonight,” or, “I’ve already got the frying pan out,” or the dreaded, “I told the neighbors we’re going fishing today and they are all coming over for a fish fry tonight”? My daughter Elissa drove that figurative “fish for dinner tonight” stake right into my heart one morning last week as we headed out onto Charlotte Harbor to enjoy some essential fishing.
Essential? Absolutely. Elissa and I have known for a long time that fishing is essential to our sanity regardless of whether it’s been so declared by a governor or a president or anyone else, but in recent years the need to make a living has too often interfered with our fishing. Our recent unplanned downtime has allowed us a little more reconnection.
On the morning of our recent adventure, we caught a bunch of threadfins fairly easily and then ran to one of my favorite snook spots. Even though we were operating under the “fish for dinner” edict, I figured we could have fun with some snook and maybe a redfish before we started the grocery search. That part of the plan almost worked, as we did catch a couple of small snook and some too-small-to-eat mangrove snapper. But overall, it was tough sledding, and the bites were slow in coming.
In an attempt to pick up the excitement level, we moved out to a traditionally productive springtime trout area. I hoped to bend the rods there, but surprisingly we could not lose a bait on that flat — at least, not until a puffer came along and v-notched the bellies of a few of our threadies.
At this point we’d been on the water for two hours and had not really caught much, not to mention that the grocery order was so far unfilled. The morning’s slow fishing was all the more surprising because the fishing in Charlotte Harbor has been very good in recent weeks. Elissa was starting to mutter something about DoorDash for dinner, whatever that means.
In another bid to change things up I picked up again and ran across the Harbor in search of greener pastures. We eased up onto a bar edge, and immediately upon our arrival things started looking up. As we crept quietly into about two feet of water, we started seeing ladyfish, small jacks, schools of sand bream and lazily cruising bonnethead sharks. So we anchored down and I diced a bunch of our threadfins into bite-sized chunks which went as chum, and then it was game on.
The bonnetheads were great sport on 8-pound tackle, and were so numerous that there were times that we were doubled up. Then we’d get blitzed by schools of ladyfish or small jacks that would scarf every bait, even the ones lying on the bottom.
I managed one jack in the 6-pound class that cruised past us with about 50 of his broad-shouldered siblings. Elissa couldn’t cast into the school since she was busy fighting a bonnethead, so my threadfin was the only bait they saw. The jack that outraced 10 of his buddies to it quickly dumped half the line off my reel in that shallow water.
We were having so much fun that we almost forgot that we were tasked with putting food on the table. Almost.
Then a very young blacktip shark started nosing around our chunked threadfins, and Elissa caught him handily. As she was posing the little shark for a photo she asked if they were good to eat. I told her that small blacktips were one of the better eating sharks, and that bonnetheads were good too. But she wanted that blacktip for a meal for her and her husband Joey.
Now here’s the thing: I’m not much of a cook. Give me a grill and a couple of ribeyes and I do OK, but as far as any fancy cooking goes I am lost at sea. So when Elissa told me that she wanted that fish because she had a recipe for “blacktip meuniere” I hadn’t the faintest clue what she was talking about.
Elissa’s blacktip was just about portion-control sized for dinner for two, so I gutted and iced it. Then an hour or so later, when the sun was blazing overhead and we’d had enough essential fishing, I laid him on the fish cleaning table back at the marina and filleted a shark slab off each side. The last I saw of those fillets was when Elissa carried them to her truck.
Well, almost the last. A few hours later she did send me a photo of the resultant dish. She said it was “delicieux.” I think that meant that she liked it.
Let’s go fishing!
