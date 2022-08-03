Longnose gar

Steve S. released this longnose gar caught on a ladyfish chunk at the El Jobean pier.

Most anglers who spend any time fishing in fresh water are familiar with gar. It’s pretty common to see these fish floating just under the surface, looking for all the world like a chunk of waterlogged driftwood — until they make a quick sideways snap or start slowly sinking.

While it’s by no means rare to sight gar, they’re not frequently caught. Gar are slow-swimming opportunistic feeders, spending most of their time drifting up and down in the water column. They don’t chase down a meal; instead, they wait for one to come close enough to catch. Their long bony snouts bristle with hundreds of needle-pointed teeth, ideal for holding onto a slippery fish.


