I was out on the water this week, trying to decide what I wanted my first WaterLine column to be about. It didn’t take long for the subject to present itself — in fact, it showed up right off my bow.
As we transited out of PGI, I was anxious to check out Buckley’s Pass, the new cut to Alligator Creek. As I approached it, I reduced speed to bare steerageway (the minimum speed required to steer the vessel while still producing headway) in the event I needed to stop for another boat in the pass. As I entered the pass, I immediately noticed the huge bow wake coming at me from a boat that was returning to PGI.
This boater was displaying a few all-too-common boating etiquette deficiencies as he plowed through the narrow pass. The knucklehead operator had the vessel overloaded with passengers, which significantly reduced the available freeboard (the distance measured from the waterline to the upper edge of the deck). His passengers were unbalanced in the boat, creating a severe list to the port side. In addition, he was traveling well above “safe speed,” creating a huge wake in a no wake/slow speed zone.
As Capt. Knucklehead passed us on our port side, the 2-foot waves from his wake were cause for laughter onboard his vessel. It was apparently entertaining to watch our vessel rock violently from side to side. I shook my head, disappointed but not surprised.
Unfortunately, Capt. Knucklehead probably won’t read this, but I’m writing it for him. I want him to understand his responsibility as a boat operator and to have a grasp of the basic rules on the water, which include simple boating etiquette.
First, what is safe speed? USCG Rules of the Road define safe speed as a speed at which a vessel operator can take proper and effective action to avoid a collision and stop within a distance appropriate to the prevailing circumstances and conditions. I interpret safe speed in Buckley’s Pass to be somewhere between 2 and 5 miles per hour, depending on the boat itself — the minimum speed required to move forward and maintain steering while creating little to no wake.
So, what’s the definition of a wake? A vessel’s wake is what creates the waves formed by the motion of a boat as it moves through the water — or, more specifically, the track or path that the vessel leaves behind it. The size of the wake will vary from one boat to another depending on the vessel’s length, width, hull design and engine type. It will also vary depending on that vessel’s load, the wind direction and speed, and the sea conditions.
Now let’s define what a no wake/slow speed zone is. No wake/slow speed zones are the most restrictive areas to operate a vessel. These zones prohibit the operation of a vessel at any speed greater than that necessary to maintain steerageway or headway.
That means your vessel needs to be fully off plane and totally settled in the water prior to entering a no wake/slow speed zone. If you wait until you’re passing the sign to throttle down, you’re doing it wrong. As you come off plane, your wake continues forward and travels outward both port and starboard for quite a distance. This means you need to slow down well before a no wake zone to prevent damage from your wake. Remember that any damage caused by your wake is your responsibility.
No wake zones are typically posted in congested locations that present a high risk of collision, or areas where wakes can cause damage or injury to personal property or our ecosystem. Commonly, these areas include marine wildlife sanctuaries, blind intersections, bridge fender systems, boat ramps, mooring fields, fueling facilities and marinas, to name a few.
If you’re operating a vessel here in Florida, I highly recommend that you have a basic working knowledge of the USCG Rules of the Road and Florida Statutes Chapter 327 — especially section 327.46, which outlines boating in restricted areas. This chapter also outlines the definition of reckless and careless operation of a vessel. The Rules and Statutes are readily available online.
Don’t be like Capt. Knucklehead. An understanding of basic boating etiquette — which includes knowing the applicable sections of the USCG Rules of the Road and Florida Statutes — is every boat operator’s responsibility. We can all safely enjoy this beautiful piece of paradise if we commit ourselves to learn basic boating operations.
Capt. Jack R. Sanzalone is a 30-year submarine veteran and licensed USCG Master Captain with 38 years of experience. He is the owner of Boat Tutors and teaches both basic and advanced boating education. You can contact Capt. Jack at Jack@BoatTutors.com or by visiting his website, BoatTutors.com.
