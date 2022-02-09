Peninsula ribbon snakes are generalist hunters that will eat most smaller animals they can catch and overpower. However, frogs are one of their favorite prey items. Although garter and ribbon snakes are not dangerous to humans, they are venomous to amphibians — making it easier to subdue wiggly frogs and prevent them from escaping.
Anhingas, sometimes called snakebirds, are skilled spearfishermen and eat their fish whole. This bluegill will be tossed into position and then swallowed headfirst. Notice the pointed tip of the bill. That helps distinguish this bird from the similar cormorant, which has a downward hook at the end of its beak.
Two juvenile great blue herons squabble over a banded water snake. Although wading birds eat a lot of fish, that’s not the only thing on the menu. Great blue herons in particular are serious predators, and have been recorded feeding on large prey such as juvenile ducks, baby alligators and marsh rabbits.
Alligators are able to go weeks or months between meals, but if a turtle happens by, it will be laboriously devoured. This Florida softshell turtle is easier to crack open than a cooter or snapping turtle. Well-armored turtles sometimes survive such encounters. This softshell will not be so lucky.
Since they don’t have hands or talons, wading birds must toss their prey to get it into the right position for swallowing. This little blue heron (which is its own species, not just a younger or smaller version of the great blue heron) is working hard to get this frog angled just right.
Plecostomus catfish are not native to Florida, but great blue herons are. Although the fish is armored with bony plates, they won’t be any problem for this bird. It’s great to see native species helping out with controlling exotics.
Photo by Ben Hanson
Photo by Ben Hanson
Photo by Ben Hanson
Photo by Ben Hanson
Photo by Ben Hanson
Photos by Ben Hanson
Photo by Ben Hanson
Bald eagles and other raptors use their talons to hold prey while they rip it into bite-size bits with their sharp beaks.
“You Gotta Eat!” is a popular slogan that anyone who has eaten at a Checkers burger stand may recognize, and it is most certainly a survival essential for animals in the wild. At a minimum, they have to eat, sleep and reproduce. Although they do many other things (such as trying not to be eaten themselves), finding some food is generally at the top of the list.
Ben Hanson was born and raised in Montreal but has been in love with wild Florida since the 1960s. Photography is his other passion, and the two come together on his website, BenInTheWild.com.
