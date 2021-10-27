Like most other fishermen who have spent years with a rod in their hands, I don’t usually get super excited about reeling in a fish. I’ve caught a whole lot of fish in Southwest Florida over the past 25 years, and it’s getting pretty rare for me to have a “first.”
But it’s not good to be too jaded about the opportunities we have, which is why I was happy to learn recently that a fish can still give me the shakes (in a good way).
Whenever I have the opportunity to watch someone catch their first fish of a particular species — or even their first fish ever — I truly enjoy it. It reminds me of how lucky I have been when I get to see that experience through someone else’s eyes.
Of course, I was new once. My uncle took me to El Jobean when I first visited this area in 1985. I caught my first blacktip shark — not huge, maybe 30 inches. I caught my first trout with him, my biggest snook, my first sheepshead.
A dozen years later, after I’d learned a whole lot more about local fishing, I was able to take him and his son out and put him on his first cobia. I also was there when he caught his first big tarpon at the U.S. 41 bridge. That was truly awesome to be able to pay him back like that.
Like most of us, I started to lose the thrill of reeling in a catch. Don’t get me wrong — it’s always fun, and just being out on the water is awesome. But it’s just not possible to maintain that level of excitement. So as often as I can, I fish with less experienced anglers, and I live vicariously through them.
I watched my two cousins April and Elyse (yes, they’re girls) catch their first sharks. While we were fishing with Capt. Angel Torres, Elyse caught her first really big shark — a 9.5-foot lemon. That fish kicked her butt, but she was a real trooper and got it in by herself.
Who says girls can’t fish? Not me; I know better. I’ve also witnessed them catching their first tarpon, and they handled those like champs too. It doesn’t get much better than that.
Fishing runs in the family, apparently. In my immediate family, Dad was the fisherman. But I’ve got to give Mom credit — she was the one who stopped at the bait shop on her way home from work to buy me lures, or worms, or water dogs (which became pets, because they were too cool to use for bait).
Mom visits every year, but she never goes out on the water. A few years ago, I asked Capt. Angel if he would mind taking her out to see the Harbor one afternoon after his charter. We planned to go down the west wall, maybe see a manatee or two, and just enjoy whatever was out there.
Well, we came across a school of ladyfish busting on the surface, near where Angel had been catching some sharks. I asked Mom if she wanted to try catching a shark. She said it would take too long, but we told her we could put out a couple baits for 15 minutes and try. Angel whispered to me, “It won’t even take 5 minutes — they’ve been thick.” And he was right — that bait was barely in the water when the reel went off.
That was incredible, to see her so excited like that. Mom is truly a lady and usually very restrained, and she doesn’t curse (unlike her potty-mouth son). But she was so over the moon she let a couple f-bombs slip when she actually saw the shark. That wasn’t just her first shark; it was her first fish. To share that with her, and with Angel, was one of the most incredible experiences of my life. I will always treasure that memory.
For the past couple years, I’ve spent many hours watching my girlfriend Christina fishing, mostly in our backyard. She’s much better at maintaining her excitement level than I am, and watching her catching even ladyfish is highly entertaining. I fish back there too, but usually only a few casts before wandering off to pull weeds.
But last week, one of those casts was grabbed by a serious fish. I knew right away it was a big one. I guessed it might be a black drum (we have a lot in the area) or a tarpon, which I’d seen rolling not long before.
I live right next to a bridge, and of course that’s where the fish went. There was nothing I could do to stop it. Next thing I knew, it was wallowing at the surface three pilings in. I could feel the line rubbing against the concrete and oysters. I figured we were about done.
But then, it swam out. After a few minutes of back and forth, I had it pulled up to the dock. That’s when my “black drum” turned into a big mamma snook. The measuring tape I had available was not very good, and it was too short. We conservatively guessed her at 38 inches, although she might have gone 40.
I wanted her back in the water more than I wanted an accurate measurement, anyway. I was shocked by how quickly she revived and swam off. As I watched her tail disappearing, that’s when the shakes started kicking in. It’s good to know I’m not too jaded for that to happen now and then.
If you have the opportunity to go fishing, you’re fortunate. If you have the opportunity to fish in Southwest Florida on a regular basis, you are truly blessed. It’s human nature to become blasé and to forget how lucky we really are.
If you’re finding that happening to you, maybe you’ll get lucky like I did and have a fish put the ol’ defibrillator paddles on you to shock you back to life. But if not, then watching someone experience our amazing fishing for the first time is a fantastic reminder of what it’s like. Take your neighbor, or your grandkids, or whoever out on the water — it’s not a bad thing.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
