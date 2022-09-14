Baits that rattle are supposed to have a unique noise to attract fish. These noise makers have long been experimented with in various baits, and to this day it can be debated which one really works best. But I have a question: Are we sure it’s the noise that lures the fish in?
I had a friend show me this new lipless crankbait that he was using. He claimed it worked so much better than the brand he was using that he was going to replace all of his old lipless baits with this new one. I asked him if I could see the bait he was comparing it to.
Well, when I looked at the baits, they were not at all similar. The color wasn’t the same, the size wasn’t the same, the hooks were different colors — even the place to tie the bait wasn’t the same.
Being the ever-quick thinker that I am, I held up each bait to an ear and shook them to hear the difference. I immediately validated his claim that he should definitely invest in this new bait he had found, and that I would take all of the ones he wanted to get rid of.
Here we had two baits with many distinctive characteristics, and the only difference he could detect was sound. I doubt noise was the only factor that determined how many fish he caught on each bait. With so many other possibilities, who knows what made those fish trigger on one bait and not the other?
I think sound can make a difference. However, all other things being equal, I wonder how much difference. I don’t doubt that under the water, the sounds these baits make might sound to a bass like a crawfish scurrying along the bottom of the lake, or a school of bait moving to stay in their protective ball. Whatever the sound being replicated, manufacturers have gotten very good at coming up with various techniques to create that noise.
The lipless crankbaits are probably the most famous for putting out sound. But is it necessary? Only one way to find out: If you feel like maybe ruining a $10 lure, drill a hole into one of your baits and remove the little metal rattles. Patch the hole up with some quality sealant.
Then take both baits to the lake and see how they perform (to avoid wasting time, do this on a day that a lipless bait is actually producing fish). See for yourself if the noisy bait out-produces the soundless one. Either way, you’ll have your answer.
I have yet to do this myself, but I do have two identical baits that I intend to experiment with. I’m curious to see what the results will be. My hypothesis is the bait with sound will win out over the bait with no sound. The rattle of the bait creates a vibration that a bass’s lateral line picks up and can use to home in on its prey. The noise excites one of the senses that cause bass to feed, so I would imagine that the noise will always help in catching bass.
Despite that, I have never been a big fan of using rattles in worms. Call it superstitious, but my guess is when you throw a real worm in the lake and it sinks to the bottom, it doesn’t make a sound. So why add noise to a bait that is naturally silent? For me, it goes against the “reality” of what I’m trying to replicate with that bait.
I used to use rattles in soft plastics years ago and never could tell if the sound made any difference. After all, when you are fishing artificial worms, you’re usually being pretty target-specific as to where you put your casts to begin with.
I just had an idea — after I silence one of my crankbaits, I can tie that one onto my wife’s line and put the noisy bait on mine. If she isn’t catching any fish and I get yelled at, I guess I’ll have my answer.
I’ll wait to share that bit of information with her until we get to the dock, though. My swimming skills are pretty good, but distance is not my strong suit.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
