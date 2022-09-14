Lipless crankbait

Lipless crankbait usually have built-in rattles, but would they still catch bass if they didn’t?

Baits that rattle are supposed to have a unique noise to attract fish. These noise makers have long been experimented with in various baits, and to this day it can be debated which one really works best. But I have a question: Are we sure it’s the noise that lures the fish in?

I had a friend show me this new lipless crankbait that he was using. He claimed it worked so much better than the brand he was using that he was going to replace all of his old lipless baits with this new one. I asked him if I could see the bait he was comparing it to.


Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.

