First, the disclaimer: I am not a lawyer, nor do I play one on TV. I’m just a guy who tries very hard to understand our gun laws. Please do not construe this column as legal advice because it is not.
Now, I put “castle doctrine” in quotes, because that’s not the official name of these laws. It’s what everyone has started calling laws that essentially say that you are the king or queen of your own castle and have no duty to retreat. In Florida, these laws are laid out in Statute 776.013 of Title XLVI. This explains the laws, important presumptions and how they extend to your dwelling, your residence and your occupied vehicle.
I believe everyone should have the right to protect their homes from intruders. I also believe that deadly force should be authorized if someone is intruding into your home while you are there. It’s reasonable to assume the person attempting entry is likely to do you harm, or at least to try.
However, some states don’t share this belief. New York is one of them. If you’re asleep in your bedroom and someone is kicking in your front door, you are required to retreat and escape if possible before using force. Essentially, the criminal has more right to live than you do.
I’m not going to include the statute here because it’s a long one and we only have so much room. I suggest you look it up in its entirety on the internet and follow along.
Now I’m going to start at the very bottom of this statute because there are some important definitions down there. 776.013(5)(a) defines a “dwelling.” It means a building or conveyance of any kind, including any attached porch, whether the building or conveyance is temporary or permanent, mobile or immobile, which has a roof over it, including a tent, and is designed to be occupied by people lodging therein at night.
This is your home. And this law covers any roofed portion of your home. The confusing area down here in Florida is your lanai. This law doesn’t cover screen lanais unless the roof is solid. Screen roofs don’t count. This also includes RVs and tents.
776.013(5)(b) defines a “residence,” which is a dwelling in which a person resides either temporarily or permanently or is visiting as an invited guest. This means a friend’s house in which you are invited to stay, or even a hotel room.
776.013(5)(c) defines “vehicle.” It means a conveyance of any kind, whether motorized or not, which is designed to transport people or property.
OK, back up to the top. The first paragraph lays out that a person who is in a dwelling, residence or vehicle and has a right to be there has no duty to retreat. Said individual has the right to stand their ground and use non-deadly or deadly force to defend him or herself against the intruder.
Section 2 is an important one. It explains presumption. The law presumes that someone unlawfully entering your dwelling, residence or occupied vehicle is there to do you great or grave bodily harm. Essentially, if someone breaks into your home and you believe that deadly force is necessary to stop them, that person is already presumed to be there to do you harm that would authorize deadly force.
Another important point here is one I mentioned in an earlier column. That is “occupied vehicle.” If you are in your vehicle, it’s considered an extension of your home. However, if you are not in your vehicle, it is considered property. In Florida, using deadly force to protect property is illegal.
Section 3 contains exemptions to the presumption laid out in section 2. It basically says that presumption doesn’t apply if the person has a right to be in that dwelling, residence or vehicle ,and there isn’t an injunction for protection of domestic violence or a pretrial supervision order of no contact.
It also goes on to explain this presumption doesn’t apply to people breaking the law in their home. So if you’re selling illegal drugs out of your home and people break into your home to steal the drugs and money you’ve made that day, that presumption is null and void.
It also doesn’t apply to law enforcement performing their official duties. If the police have the probable cause to kick in your door, you can’t use deadly force to protect your home. Pretty much common sense there.
Section 4 is another presumption. It states, “a person who unlawfully and by force enters or attempts to enter a person’s dwelling, residence, or occupied vehicle is presumed to be doing so with the intent to commit an unlawful act involving force or violence.”
Taken as a whole, these paragraphs outline that someone breaking into your home is assumed to be there to do you harm rather than, say, borrow a cup of sugar. This makes it easier, legally speaking, for you to use deadly force. This statute is one of the most powerful when it comes to self-defense. It sets a high bar for a prosecutor to prove that someone breaking into your home was not there to hurt you.
That’s our “castle doctrine” law in a nutshell. Your home is a place you should reasonably expect to be safe, and this legislation makes it easier for you to protect it if that safety is threatened.
Capt. Cayle Wills is a USCCA-certified firearms instructor and gunsmith at Higher Power Outfitters (1826 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda). Contact him at 941-916-4538 or Cayle@HigherPowerOutfitters.com.
