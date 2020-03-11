I like to read. It helps me learn new things and understand varied perspectives. There are several email subscriptions I rely on to help me stay up to speed: The Fishing Wire,Coastal News Today and the Eco-Voice Daily Digest. I also have an old friend who took his life and kicked it up a few notches. He created a perfect niche for himself as an author.
Randy Wayne White was a fishing guide. He did well, but was smart enough to figure out that it wasn’t going to be a way to raise two sons. The income isn’t steady, and you’re gone way too much. He experimented in TV briefly. His show was filmed on our beautiful waters, but that was just the backdrop. He did in-depth personal interviews while fishing. But, as he (and I) found out, making money in television is challenging. That’s a difficult industry if you don’t have a great sales staff.
Randy started writing, and he worked diligently to develop his skills. Discipline was never a problem; he stayed up nights writing. He admired a famous author named John D. MacDonald, who wrote the Travis McGee book series. With a reusable main character and a basic formula, he could produce books that hooked his audience time and again.
I read most of this series, and some of his other efforts like “Condominium” and “Barrier Island.” Published back in ‘76 and ‘86 respectively, they’re about the greedy development of coastal barrier islands. Both books are very insightful, as are Randy’s. You read either of their works and look forward to the next.
Randy and a couple of friends jumped into a fishing skiff and drove up to Sarasota Bay to meet their idol. As destiny would smile on these daring adventurers, they found the house. When they pulled up to his waterfront backyard, Mrs. McDonald saw them and invited them in to visit. The rest is history — at least, that’s the way I remember hearing it.
Randy decided he could do something similar and began to create his own unique adaptations. I was hooked by Randy’s writing from the start of his Doc Ford series (1990’s “Sanibel Flats”). I appreciated that he studied the backdrops, since his settings were our local areas. His settings are always accurate with added details on known to locals kept me captured. He plugged in many real places and situations, creatively weaving them into his stories.
The characters are believable, unique, and each has a personal story within the big pictures. His attention to accuracy and details raised the bar of his fiction with tangible facts. We could sorta be along for the ride. His books share his concerns for local fishermen and our ecosystems. He steers us into his perspectives.
Marion “Doc” Ford, the main character, has this marine biologist daily existence to conceal his frequent clandestine activities. There are always well-developed characters and a beautiful damsel in distress for him to rescue, and plenty of intrigue and mystery, with. There are loads of new revelations in each book, which can frequently tie back to previous efforts. It helps to start at the beginning and read your way into these progressions, though each book is also complete by itself.
Doc is usually helping several individuals, because he has this need to help the little guy (or mostly gal). It must be the Marine Corps background that leads him to stand up for country and what’s right, taking down bullies along the way. The characters are easy to like, rapidly becoming our friends too.
When a new one is released, I rarely take more than 24 hours to read it. I’m riding alongside through waters and places I know also. On occasion he drops in a mutual comrade like our not-forgotten friend Capt. Mark Futch. Randy got involved and helped our successful “Save the Tarpon” efforts a few years ago; one of Mark’s many legacies. Their efforts and connections provided the extra impetus to add needed protections.
Now why am I talking about this? Because of Randy’s latest book, “Salt River.” Besides being an entrancing story, it gives us the finest, most truthful assessment of our water quality issues I’ve read. Randy points out everything, including accurate information about Lake Okeechobee and our endangered Everglades, plus Old Florida ways of life. Randy used scientific studies and researched his sources in detail.
Even if you didn’t care about his entertaining tale, the descriptions of our unique Everglades and surrounding areas are worth your time and the cost of a hard copy to include in your collection. He takes everything I’ve learned and attempted to share then adds even more — he knocks that bases-loaded home run out of the park! Randy masterfully spells it all out in lucid detail, then entertains us as we’re being educated.
I especially appreciated his tact in explaining that researchers and eco groups all must eat to survive. They too have bills to pay while sharing their ideas. He shares thoroughly researched, accurate assessments without biased spins.
This is a master storyteller and you will want to meet him in person. Find Randy Wayne White at one of his book signings. He is real and authentic! Also, if you require an MC for a very special event, he is a great choice. Some talk about capturing our attention, but he wraps us up and then carries us along for the ride while awakening our imaginations.
I miss our personal times together, but know this is a kindred spirit I can depend on to help protect our way of life. Thank you, Randy, for everything you do.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.