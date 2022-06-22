Our oldest granddaughter Daniella and one of her besties, Becky, were coming to Florida to visit. We always love when they come. We have been to different venues with them, and it’s always a good time. This year, we decided to take them to Historic Spanish Point in Osprey on U.S. 41.
None of us had been to this site before. I called many times to make sure they were open and ask about the advertised tram. However, no one answered the phone. Being 81 years old with several ailments typical of an aging person, the tram was an important factor in my plan. But oh well — off we went, expecting the best. I am the eternal optimist.
I was excited to take the tram they advertised, which would allow us travel through the entire area to visit the all the interesting places. Since I’m a nature lover, the butterfly house sounded marvelous and was a top priority. Several other attractions were definitely on our list.
The weather said it was going to be in the low 90s, so we wore our coolest attire. We were not too concerned, as we were planning to use the tram to get around.
The day came, and the weatherman was right: It was a typical Florida scorcher, 92 degrees with 88 percent humidity. I asked where to board the tram, and the response was not heartening. “Oh, there are no drivers today, so the tram isn’t running.” Then I watched as the tram pulled in and one person got off. Hmm …
We started walking to the butterfly house, and the heat began taking its toll on this grandmom. We passed an ancient Indian mound on the way. The mound was built by prehistoric Native Americans. Human bones, shark teeth, pottery shards and such were placed on the mound and covered with sand hundreds of years back.
After hiking a bit, I had to sit down for a minute on a nearby bench. I wondered if there were dryers in this community to dry our very saturated clothing. Suddenly, my granddaughter (who is not the bashful type) was jumping up and down on the dirt road nearby.
I saw she was flagging down the tram (did I mention they said it wasn’t running that day?). She told the tram driver we needed a ride to the butterfly house. The driver was accommodating. Yay! We all piled in and shortly were delivered to the butterfly house.
Out of the oven and into the broiler. It had to be a 100-plus degrees inside. But there was also an amazing assortment of butterflies nectaring on the beautiful flowering plants. I can honestly say that I have never seen so many species of gorgeous butterflies in one place.
It was raining butterflies of all description. I recognized monarchs, gulf fritillaries, zebra longwings and white peacocks. There also were many whites and sulphers. There were quite a few other gorgeous species. I can identify just about any bird I see, but only a few butterflies.
I had given each of the girls a kerchief when we left the house as I knew they would need it to mop the perspiration. Mopping was indeed in order. Despite the extreme heat, they were quite enthralled with the flitting jewels that were in unbelievable abundance in the butterfly house.
After a while, we took our drenched bodies down the tree-lined trail to the Palmer House, enjoying the varied subtropical landscaping. We were anticipating touring the Palmer House and seeing the vintage historic beauty.
It was locked up — another disappointment. We did sit on the sprawling southern-style front porch and rest in the big comfortable rocking chairs. The view overlooking Sarasota Bay was stunning, and the slight breeze was wonderful. I was thinking that I truly would love to live here. Unfortunately, no one came out to bring us mint juleps.
We viewed the replica of the boat Lizzie, which was designed by Stan Lowe and built under his direction. The sails are made of hand-stitched cotton. It is a beautiful and graceful two-masted design.
Although there were lovely things to see, we all were a bit worn and frazzled by the heat. Fortunately, the tram that wasn’t running pulled in to use the restroom facilities at this site. We all raced and jumped on it. As it happened, the driver was heading back to the main gate area.
After a little driving tour of Casey Key and both the north and south Venice jetties, we had built up a nice appetite after all of this hard work. Off we went for a delicious Italian meal at air-conditioned Valenti’s Ristorante in Venice.
Difficulties aside, it was a lovely trip to a lovely place. Don and I will definitely be back to Historic Spanish Point. However, we will return in the winter, when the temperature is better for hiking the beautiful trails. If we’re lucky, maybe the tram will actually be running then.
Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature without the cumbersome politics of an organized group. For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, visit AbbiesWorld.org/references.html or email her at Amberina@aol.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.