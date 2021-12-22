What is the right course of action when you encounter a snake? Do you try to get a close look to see if it has catlike pupils? Do you examine the shape of the head, trying to determine if it has venom sacs? Do you automatically assume it’s dangerous and try to kill it?
If you answered yes to any of these questions, you are at a much greater risk of being bitten by a snake then those who answered no. The right course of action is almost always to simply leave it alone. Unless you are one of the relatively few people who can identify every local snake species on sight, it’s a bad plan to mess about with any of them.
If the snake is venomous, getting close to see what it is puts you in the danger zone. Trying to actively kill it makes the snake defensive. If you simply stay away, chances are good the snake won’t even realize you’re there. Most snakes have poor eyesight and rely on their sense of smell to tell them what’s going on around them.
Not long ago, a couple friends and I was driving along a little-used dirt road somewhere in Charlotte County. The night before had been chilly, and we were hoping that snakes would be basking in the warm sun to heat their cold bodies — a common tactic for reptiles around the world. Our target was the now very rare indigo, but we thought eastern diamondback rattlesnakes were probably a more realistic possibility.
For most people, going out to intentionally encounter these animals might seem a little loco. But for us snake nuts, also called herpers, it just comes naturally. Our goal was to find and photograph at least one big snake, a goal which is often thwarted. Although both of these large snakes were once common throughout Florida, few animals have been persecuted as harshly. Yes, it is true that the rattlers can be deadly. But it’s also true they don’t want to bite you or anyone else. They are shy and retiring by nature, and they want nothing to do with us.
The rattle is evidence of this. By developing an early-warning system, rattlesnakes were able to discourage potential predators from a distance. If the warning is ignored and danger comes close, a rattler will strike in self-defense. But as with most venomous snakes, defensive bites usually inject little or no venom — a dry bite.
Rattlesnakes don’t constrict their prey. Instead, they strike and envenomate it, then release it. The kill must be rapid, because the snake must be able to find the dead animal before it can eat. Quick kills require large doses of venom, so the snakes really don’t want to waste it on the likes of you. They have more important things to do with it.
Snake venom is a modified form of saliva. The proteins in the venom break down blood cells and other tissues (hemotoxic) or affect the nervous system (neurotoxic). Diamondback venom is mostly hemotoxic, though some minor components also have neurotoxic effects. Most people who are bitten survive even without treatment, because most bites are dry.
Usually, it’s only when the snake thinks its life is in imminent danger that it will inject venom. Then you’ve got trouble. A large rattler can inject enough venom to kill three or four adults, and if it’s going for broke you might get all of it. Oops.
It’s “common knowledge” that juvenile rattlesnakes can’t control their venom and are therefore more dangerous than adults. It’s also completely untrue. Baby rattlers and other venomous snakes are born with the ability to regulate exactly how much venom is administered in a bite. They have to be, because they have much smaller venom sacs and can’t afford to waste what little they’ve got.
We had been driving for a couple hours, tracing and retracing our tracks with no luck. We were about to give up when my passenger noticed a fresh snake track on the road just ahead of us. We knew it was recent because it was on top of the tire track we’d made not 5 minutes before. At least one snake was on the move.
Slowing down a little to watch more carefully, we soon spotted another track, and another. Each time we stopped the truck and got out, looking for the track maker. Each time we came up empty.
As we neared the intersection with the highway, there was suddenly a huge track in front of us. It was clear and wide — big snake. Again, we bailed out, each taking one side of the road. Within 15 seconds, I spotted her in the roadside weeds: Not an indigo, but a chunky diamondback, maybe 40 inches long, lying very calmly and facing right at me.
Using a long snake hook, we directed her onto the open dirt to better see her beauty. She showed no aggression — no striking, no hissing, no rattling. Not a huge surprise, since these animals are normally quite docile. Still, I have to strongly suggest you not attempt what we did. It’s dangerous under any circumstances and possibly lethal.
Many rattlesnakes today have given up on rattling. It’s natural selection at work. Rattlesnakes that make lots of noise are easy to locate. When people find them, they usually kill them. So rattling snakes often end up dead, while the snakes that stay silent survive to breed. In areas where people and rattlesnakes live side by side, it’s becoming rare to find a rattler that will shake its tail at you.
It’s probably the last hope for these magnificent snakes. They are fantastically camouflaged. You can look right at one lying under a palmetto and never see it. Of course, without the snake’s traditional warning, you might step on a rattlesnake without ever realizing it’s there. If you happen to be one of the unlucky few to experience this, you really can’t blame the snake. It’s actually grandpa’s fault for killing the ones that were thoughtful enough to let you know to leave them alone.
After a brief photography session we let her crawl off into the palmettos, feeling privileged to have been in her presence. And then we left — taking nothing but photos, and leaving nothing but tracks.
Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, contact him at Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com or 941-276-9657.
