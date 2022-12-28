Snowy owl

You might think of snowy owls as birds of the far north, but in winter they sometimes migrate as far south as the Outer Banks.

 Shutterstock photo

This time of year often brings certain memories to the front of my mind. The Christmas cold snap brought a wonderful albeit somewhat sad remembrance to mind.

Snowy owls are always exciting to see, and these Arctic birds winter as far south as New England. When I lived in Maryland, there was a report of a snowy owl at Henlopen Beach State Park in Delaware. Naturally, I jumped in my van and drove three hours for a chance to see it.


