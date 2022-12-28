This time of year often brings certain memories to the front of my mind. The Christmas cold snap brought a wonderful albeit somewhat sad remembrance to mind.
Snowy owls are always exciting to see, and these Arctic birds winter as far south as New England. When I lived in Maryland, there was a report of a snowy owl at Henlopen Beach State Park in Delaware. Naturally, I jumped in my van and drove three hours for a chance to see it.
When I left, there was a fair amount of snow on the ground, making the landscapes along the way quite beautiful. After I got out of the Maryland ‘burbs, it was a bit different. Driving back roads was a bit concerning, as none had been cleared. It was cold and the heater in my van was not the best, so I was dressed for the worst.
After hours of driving, I finally reached the area of my destination. I was to meet a very good friend there — an outstanding birder in my old birding group named Herb. When I was a novice birder he was one of my best teachers, along with Richard and Carena and a few others. But, now I had a birding scope and a great pair of binocs, and I thought I was the cat’s meow.
I drove very slowly along the beach road, looking for the exact site I was to meet Herb. The beach was blanketed in white with wisps of dried brown grasses peeking through, and powdery flakes were still falling.
I finally sighted Herb at one of the entrances so I parked there. Excited to see a snowy owl in the snow on a beach, I dragged my scope and gear up the path and greeted Herb. We set up the scope with great anticipation. I don’t know what the temperature was, but in my mind it was at least 50 below zero.
After sharing a quick catch up and greetings, we began scanning the beach and sky. The last sighting of this gorgeous creature was near this site. All we saw was a lot of nothing. As time dragged on, the other birders left. Soon we were the only ones still there. My toes and hands were numb, the flakes continued to fall, and I needed hot chocolate or a hot toddy — but we were determined to see this beauty.
Then, as if it simply materialized out of the snow, a majestic white owl flew right at us and landed just feet away on top of a dune. There was no need for the scope as this bird was so close. To say we were ecstatic with this sight is just not enough. We were frozen still besides being frozen cold.
We were two happy people laughing and thrilled … but, oh my gosh, what was this flying in? A flock of snow buntings came in and landed all around the snowy owl. Of course, neither of us had a camera. The perfect Christmas card was displayed right in front of us, and would anyone believe us? Too soon, our visitors took flight and our beautiful vision was gone. But I will never forget it.
It was late. Birders are always hungry, so we got some food and then each of us had to head home. But I will forever treasure this lovely image and memory of my dear friend Herb. He was an amazing birder and friend. He typified what a birder should be: Always giving of his talents, and ever so helpful and kind. His love for nature was his nature.
Thank you, Herb, for your friendship and gift of giving and sharing a wondrous experience with me. Rest in peace, my friend.
Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature without the cumbersome politics of an organized group. For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, visit AbbiesWorld.org/references.html or email her at Amberina@aol.com.
