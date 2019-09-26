It won’t be long. The humidity is dropping, the days are getting shorter, and the fishing is about to change. It doesn’t matter if you fish fresh or salt water — once those two factors start coming into play, things change.
This is the time of year to keep an eye on the bait moving around. Once the bait gets mobile, the bass start to move as well. As the baitfish move, so do the predators that rely on them to stay alive. The fact that we are moving into shorter days and the humidity is dropping will start to have an effect on what the bait does. Mind you, lakes move a little bit differently than something like the Gulf of Mexico, but finding bass when the weather changes is something that can grate on the nerves a tad.
As long as I have been bass fishing, I’ve always felt that the spring was the easier time of year to locate bass. Set up on a spot that offers a transition area where bass move to or from the spawning areas, and more often than not you can catch quality bass. Try to reverse that pattern in the fall and it becomes a different ball game. The weather may be your best indicator as to when you should start looking around for bass.
This is the time of year that I struggle with. We transition from a nice tight summer pattern to one that puts the bait on the move. Throw in the fact that we have had a spring and summer that have driven the water levels up, and you’ve got yourself a challenge when it comes to locating fish. Do you think the bass will be easier or tougher to catch this fall? If you said tougher, I agree.
So, what are some of the best tactics to hunt up bass early in the fall? It depends on when you do your fishing. Some like to get out early. If that’s your preference, I would suggest throwing a buzzbait in shallow areas. If there’s a lot of cover, make sure that you’re using braided line or you may never see that buzzbait after the first cast. Another bait that I really like is the popping frog, although I prefer to fish it in lighter cover. If you can get away with it, use monofilament. The stretch in braid makes a frog jump way farther than what you want it to when you tug it free from vegetation.
If you like fishing later in the day, keep one thing in mind: Bass love cover. I’ve always had the best luck when I start outside, and then work my way tighter to the cover. I may start pitching baits to the edge of the cover, but by the time I am done, I’m often flipping heavy cover right next to the boat.
Between the two techniques, you almost have to choose what you prefer fishing. If you like the early action of topwater bites, get out there at dawn and try those buzzbaits. If you don’t like to get up real early, give a Texas-rigged worm a shot and see if you can’t work your way through the cover to identify where the bass may be located. It’s never easy and it takes more time, but you can be greatly rewarded once you find out where they are setting up.
Now all you have to do is get out there and get after it. Be ready to grind, because fishing for bass this time of year can be tough. Unless you can locate schooling fish, you’ll probably have to put some time in if you want to get a decent stringer of bass. No matter. Just cover some ground. If you opt for the soft plastic approach, covering ground quickly is tough. If you utilize the buzzbait or frog approach, you can fly through water looking for bites.
Either way, we can all agree that spending some time on the water is a good thing. So go out and see if you can’t start to figure out where those bass are moving to.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.