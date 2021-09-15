Things take time. Everyone is so used to high-speed Internet and fast food that we expect things to happen right now. But that’s not how it works in the natural world. Change can happen relatively quickly, but usually it’s a gradual process — unless you’re not looking.
Have you noticed more monarch butterflies flying around, or the huge abundance of baby brown anoles? How about the subtly cooler air we’ve had on a few recent mornings? Those are signs of impending change.
In Southwest Florida, we don’t really have a fall season. The leaves don’t turn color on most of our trees. The sharply crisp air that characterizes autumn in most of the country is a rarity here, at least until January. The big acorn fall that happens up north is more or less unnoticeable here. I haven’t seen anybody gearing up for opening day of deer season, at least not like they do in the Northeast. (Sorry if I made you homesick — I’ll stop.)
Fishing is going to change a lot over the next few weeks, but the change will not be instantaneous. A handful of pompano have been caught, but that’s just the scouts of what might (or might not) be a good fall run. Just because one or two show up, it doesn’t mean the run is on. It takes times for the water to cool off enough to bring on the larger numbers of these fish. The same thing will happen with sheepshead in a couple months.
The point is that right now, almost anything can happen. During the late-summer-to-early-winter transitional phase, it’s best to be prepared for whatever. If I were you, I’d be carrying gear for everything from ladyfish and trout to sharks and tarpon on any fishing trip.
As we move toward the cooler months, we start to see the rivers flowing less and the upper Harbor fishing getting a lot better. But we’ve had pretty heavy rains recently, and the rivers are still putting a lot of fresh water into the Harbor. The best fishing opportunities are generally within a few miles of the Intracoastal Waterway right now, but that probably won’t be the case by late October.
Most of the whitebait and pinfish have gotten a good bit larger than they have been, and many predators are starting to feed on pins more heavily. Fish are beginning to build up fat reserves for the less productive times of winter, and pinfish seem to be a better food for this than whitebait. Many fish are also more willing to take cutbait — bonus calories with little energy outlay is very appealing to them as they try to bulk up a bit.
Now let’s take a look at what to expect from some of your favorite fish.
Tarpon
Silver kings could be here for three more weeks or they might stick around until Christmas. The bite is probably going to get a little better as these fish look to put away some energy for their long migration south. They’ll mostly be eating glass minnows, which they slurp by the mouthful, and ladyfish.
Tarpon may be anywhere from the river mouths to Boca Grande Pass, but the region between the U.S. 41 bridges and Marker 1 is usually where you’ll find them. These fish may be from 20 to 150 pounds. You might also find some 20- to 50-pounders in the canals of PGI and the Spring Lake and Edgewater Lake systems.
Live or dead ladyfish, drifted and freelined or under a float, is the bait of choice. This can be a frustrating way to fish, though, because you need a tarpon to select your particular ladyfish out of the hundreds or thousands that are in the immediate vicinity.
Snook
With their spawning duties over for the summer, snook are moving away from the beaches and into the backcountry. Snook are completely unfazed by low salinity, so a few will come right up into the river mouths. Most, though, will still be near the passes for now. The islands just inside the Harbor will serve as temporary staging grounds. Don’t expect to find them where you found them the day before, either — these fish are constantly on the move, trying to figure out where they want to be.
Live bait will still be the best way to hook a snook, but they’re going to be hungry and more likely to eat cutbait than they were in August. And don’t hesitate to throw a Zara Spook or Skitter Walk at first light.
Redfish
Reds have already started migrating in from offshore and gathering into schools. A lot of anglers think of that as a fall phenomenon, but it really begins in late summer. One thing you’ll notice about schools of reds is that they’re almost always within a couple inches of each other in size. How do they do that?
Anyway, there will still be singles cruising around the bushes and potholes, but groups of two to 30 fish have become increasingly common on the flats and bar edges, along with a handful of “holy grail” schools of a couple hundred. Big schools are usually big fish — 30 to 40 inches.
These fish are going to be eating almost anything in their paths. Topwater lures are unbelievable fun, but most hard and soft plastic baits will do the job. For natural baits, shrimp, cut ladyfish and (if you can get ‘em) blue crabs will be choice.
Other species
Things will be changing for some of our other gamefish as well. Spanish mackerel will be moving inshore as the water cools off a bit. We’re already seeing some of this, but right now it’s usually a case of the macks riding the tide in and back out. Kingfish are making an appearance now on the deeper reefs; soon they’ll start moving onto the inshore reefs and showing up in Boca Grande Pass.
Cobia and permit, which have spent the summer in the northern reaches of the Gulf, will start trickling in on the offshore reefs. Pompano should become more frequent catches as the cold fronts start to come through. It’s too early to start thinking about sheepshead inshore, but the pre-spawn aggregations have already begun to assemble on some of the nearshore reefs.
For those of you who prefer to use artificial lures, as the water cools and bait becomes less common, your lures will be more and more effective. Fish are lazy in water that’s too hot or too cold, so in the heat of summer and the chill of winter it’s best to fish lures slowly. But the “Goldilocks” water temperatures we have in fall and spring means fish are more willing to chase a bait, so you can pick up the pace a little.
Fish that are eager to put on weight also will be more apt to hit bigger lures, so baits that are maybe 50 percent larger than what you throw in summer are a good idea.
There’s nothing you can do to stop the changes of the season — all you can do is be ready for what’s coming. As long as you’re prepared to adapt to the differences, you’ll find that it’s far from a bad thing.
