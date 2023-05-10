Competitive fishing has given me the opportunity to travel to new destinations. The fact that we have the RV has made these trips even better. Staying out by the lake has been far more rewarding than staying in a hotel. My most recent trip to Alabama’s Lake Eufaula has been incredible. Lakepoint State Park has made it even better.
Staying in a hotel has several downfalls. For me, the biggest one is eating restaurant food all the time. If you don’t have a room with a kitchen, you have no choice but to purchase all your meals somewhere.
When I travel for work, I don’t have the option to take the RV. All that dining out just isn’t fun anymore. My waistline can only handle so many restaurant meals. The chance to do my own cooking and eat the same food I do when I am at home is more rewarding than I ever thought it could be.
Eating is just one part of the issue, though. You get into a routine when you’re at home. When I go on the road and stay in the RV, that routine doesn’t change much. Outside of the fact that I fish instead of going to the office, my other time is pretty much like it would be at home. Maybe it’s a sign I’m getting older, but I like my routine.
Lakepoint State Park’s RV facilities are fantastic. The sites are about as perfect as you can get. They are oversized, which means you don’t feel crowded. There’s nice green grass growing everywhere, which is great because you don’t track dirt into the RV every time you go in and out. All of the sites have drive-through paths for the RV to come in, and to leave when your stay is over. Couldn’t be easier.
If you have a boat that you tow behind a motorhome, the boat ramps are big enough to launch using your RV. There are also sites close to the water with quick dock access. And they have a beautiful marina where you can keep your boat while you stay. You just need to make sure you have the right plug to utilize their shore power to charge your boat batteries at the dock.
Big, beautiful pine trees surround the grounds. It’s very peaceful and offers a bunch of shade to keep the sun and heat to a minimum. All of their sites are grouped so no single area is overrun with too many campers. There are designated spaces for those that want the real (tent) camping experience. Other sections are designed for RVs, trailers, and fifth wheels.
If you’re not an RVer, there’s the Lakepoint Resort Lodge and Convention Center, which offers about 100 hotel rooms and a restaurant, plus a bar for those looking to socialize.
The lake itself is actually a 45,000-acre reservoir on the Chattahoochee River. The western shore is Alabama; the east side is Georgia (in Georgia, they’re more likely to call it Walter F. George Lake). It’s oriented strongly north to south, and it’s about 85 miles from end to end.
Did I mention the fishing? Lake Eufaula holds many species. Bass, which is what I’m chasing, are plentiful. There are both spotted and largemouth bass in the lake. Crappie (specks), bluegill, catfish and several other species of fish are also present in the lake.
If you are ever looking for a new place to visit, Lakepoint State Park and Lake Eufaula offers a great place for a really refreshing stay. Bonus: It was a shorter trip than I expected it to be, not quite seven hours from Lakeland. I had it in my head that I was at least 10 hours away. It was a truly amazing stay and one that I will look to do it again — whether I have a tournament there or not.
After making this trip, I’m looking forward to traveling to other new destinations. I know it’s probably asking too much that all of them will be as pleasant as Lakepoint State Park, but hey — I can hope.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.