Lakepoint State Park offers almost 200 campsites, including some near the water and convenient for boat docking.

Competitive fishing has given me the opportunity to travel to new destinations. The fact that we have the RV has made these trips even better. Staying out by the lake has been far more rewarding than staying in a hotel. My most recent trip to Alabama’s Lake Eufaula has been incredible. Lakepoint State Park has made it even better.

Staying in a hotel has several downfalls. For me, the biggest one is eating restaurant food all the time. If you don’t have a room with a kitchen, you have no choice but to purchase all your meals somewhere.


   

Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.

