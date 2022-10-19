So there I was, exercising my dog at a local dog park at sunset. As Hono played in the water, a few of us were just making small talk. My work shirt frequently becomes a catalyst for boating conversation: “So you’re a captain, huh?”
I love it. I’m a social butterfly and revel at the opportunity to talk shop. These folks just happened to all be recreational boaters, with varying levels of experience ranging from two to 10 years.
As we engaged in conversation, I glanced out at the water and directed our conversation towards a dredge that was moored, doing its job. A dredge, as you probably know, removes sediment and other debris from our waterways. Sand and mud shifted by the natural flow of our tides or heavy weather can reduce or close up navigable channels.
Dredges remove sediment using a vacuum-type system to suck up debris and send it through a pipe that can be 2 to 3 feet in diameter or even larger. These discharge pipes are partially submerged and are a hazard to navigation. We will likely see several of these operations on or near Charlotte Harbor over the next year or two.
As it began to get darker, I quizzed my group about the three lights displayed at the centerline of the dredge. These three lights were in a vertical line, red over white over red. As I waited for a reply, the crickets could be heard loud and clear, so I took the opportunity to make this a teachable moment and discuss what they were all seeing.
I explained that what we were seeing were the required lights for a working dredge or, more specifically, a vessel restricted in her ability to maneuver due to the nature of her work. That means she can’t comply with the USCG Rules of the Road (NAVRULES), so you can't expect her to get out of your way.
Our conversation took about an hour, but it was worth educating these folks because our discussion just might save their lives someday. FYI, a dredge's discharge pipe need only be marked by an all-round white light at night (meaning it can be observed from 360 degrees) or, during the daytime, a black diamond day-shape. Both need only be displayed every 100 meters (or roughly 330 feet).
Based on that discussion, I’m writing this week’s column to any boater out there who considers it a safe boating event if they ran aground a few times but only had to call a towing service once, only had five people flip them off, thinks that the colored lights seen on vessels are pre-holiday decorations, and while docking only put a small ding in the gelcoat and didn’t even break a piling. If this sounds like one of your boating adventures, please read on.
Welcome to Florida boating, y’all: No boating experience necessary (day or night), no skills test with an on-the-water examiner to observe you. Anyone 21 or over can have a beer in their hands, including the person at the helm. And remember, this vessel has no airbags, no brakes and no restraining devices.
Are you frightened yet? I’m terrified. Here in Florida, if you were born after Jan. 1, 1988, and will be operating a vessel with an engine of 10 horsepower or more, the law requires that you invest a few hours to complete an approved boating safety course to obtain a Florida Boating Safety ID. You can do it online.
Were you born in 1987 or earlier? Lucky you — there's no education requirement at all. Even if you've never seen a boat in person, you can hop in and take the wheel. Have fun out there!
As a licensed USCG captain with more than 41 years of experience, I cannot comprehend how we find this requirement even remotely adequate to allow a vessel operator to drive a boat on our waterways that can travel at speeds of up to 80 feet a second (55 mph) or greater.
To operate a vessel safely, the captain must possess a level of knowledge far beyond what’s required to safely drive a car. They must understand the NAVRULES, the buoy systems in place here in Southwest Florida such as the International Association of Lighthouse Authorities System as well as the Intracoastal Waterway System.
They need to know anchoring, weather predictions, boat construction basics and how all of its systems work. They need instruction in decision making, avoiding sensory overload, situational awareness, lookout requirements, docking and undocking, and what to do in an emergency. They must be trained in VHF radio operations, including use of the DSC system for issuing an emergency distress call
No one is born knowing how to trailer a vessel and launch or recover it at a boat ramp. What about how to fuel a vessel, how to safely plan a voyage from one place to another (without calling a towing service) and finally, understanding what it means to be a responsible vessel operator?
My list could go on for another paragraph or two, but I think you get my drift. Unfortunately (and I recognize I’m unavoidably going to hurt a few feelings here), the majority of you out there operating vessels on our waterways know nothing or near nothing about the requirements to safely operate a vessel. Worse yet, you may have a boatload of people who are counting on you as the captain to get them home with no dents and no scratches to either the boat or their bodies.
If you fall into the above category, do yourself and the rest of Florida a favor. Find a USCG-licensed and certified instructor and take a real boating class that includes both classroom and on-the-water training.
The infusion of thousands of new boat owners navigating on our waterways with little or no experience is a very serious problem that we all need to help resolve. Please don’t become a boating statistic. Education: Get some.
