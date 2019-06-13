I received a little surprise when I got home yesterday: Our daughter Lynsy was finishing up her first summer class in college and coming home for the weekend. A chance to spend some time with “the kid” is always a lot of fun. But spending it getting away, even though it’s just one night in the RV, makes it even more fun.
As I have mentioned many times in the past, my wife Missy and I love to take the RV when we go to our fishing tournaments and stay right at the site of the event. Whether they have an actual RV park doesn’t matter to us — we just like to be in the RV. So I was very happy to hear that Lynsy was coming home after her final exam to spend some time at home with us before her next class started up.
She generally likes to spend time with her newly married girlfriend as well, but she surprised us by saying she wanted to come along with us for the evening and spend a night and day in the RV. I thought that was awesome and was very happy to hear her say that.
I wasn’t sure what she would do, knowing we were going to fish in our tournament the next day, but again, a conversation between her and her mom proved to be telling. My wife has been going through some medical issues lately and personally, I didn’t think she would even want to go. I wasn’t sure she would even be comfortable in the RV.
I thought wrong. With one concession, she made the decision that she wanted to go along. The concession was that Lynsy would fish in her place, and she would hang out in the RV while we were on the water. I thought that was very cool of her considering what she is going through.
This is something we simply could not have done had we been in a hotel. We wouldn’t even have had the option to stay close to the lake. So once again, the RV offered us the chance to do something that we couldn’t have done otherwise: A chance to spend time together as a family, even though we would be separated for a few hours by the tournament itself.
With Lynsy off at college and the schedule that Missy and I keep, we don’t get many times where the three of us can be together. This is short trip, but because we have the means to stay self-contained in the RV, we get a chance to go hang out together. It’s just one of the many benefits we had hoped for when we purchased the RV.
I have to admit, this is turning out way better than I planned. Initially I thought I would be going up to the lake in the RV alone. Now, not only has my wife decided to go, but we get to take the kid with us and she is going to fish with me in a club tournament for the first time. Quite honestly, it just couldn’t have turned out any better. The only two things I hope for now is for it not to rain and for Lynsy to catch a bass in our tournament. That would just about cap off a very good two days.
The new plan has changed some of prep work. With the kid along, we need to make sure we’re stocked up on food and snacks. I also need to rearrange things a little bit inside the RV. I have to make sure Lynsy’s sleeping area above the cab is cleaned out and she has bedding. It’s not a big deal and we have everything for it, just not readily set up or handy.
For sure this a trip that I’m looking forward to. The three of us have not stayed together in the RV since we bought it and made the maiden voyage. So this should be a lot of fun. Now that I think about it, Lynsy was not a legal adult the last time she stayed with us. Hmm ... I may need some extra supplies in certain categories, now that I think about it.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
