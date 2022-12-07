By now, pretty much every angler understands the importance of catch and release. If you don't, it's pretty basic: If you release a fish alive, it has a chance to grow up, reproduce, and do the other things fish do. If it's dead, all that stuff obviously can't happen. So clearly, fish that aren't being harvested for some purpose should be released alive.
In many cases, this is simple. Take the hook out, put the fish in the water, off it goes. Other times, it's harder. For example, fish caught near the bottom in deeper water (more than 50 or 60 feet) often show signs of barotrauma. Basically, when the fish is no longer under the pressure of the water column, the air in its swim bladder expands like a balloon.
This pushes the stomach out of the mouth, the intestines from the anus, and causes the eyes to bulge. It's not pretty, but if it's resolved quickly, the fish can survive with no long-term problems. The two common methods are venting (removing the air) or descending (returning the fish to deep water, which re-compresses the air).
Since January 2001, anglers targeting reef fish in federal Gulf waters (more than 9 nautical miles from shore) have been required to possess a venting tool or descending device that is rigged and ready for use.
Now, the FWC is looking at expanding that requirement into state waters. From their press release: “At its Nov. 30-Dec. 1 Commission meeting, the FWC proposed a rule to require the possession of a descending device or venting tool that is rigged and ready for use on board a vessel when harvesting or attempting to harvest, including catch and release, reef fish in state waters. A final rule hearing for barotrauma mitigation tool requirements will be presented at a future Commission meeting. Find current reef fish gear requirements at MyFWC.com/ReefFishGear.”
Since most anglers targeting reef species already fish in federal waters on a regular basis, this will be no big deal. It will have a much greater effect on fishermen in the Keys and the Panhandle, where there's deeper water closer to shore so a lot of fishermen don't go out too far.
However, there is an unintended consequence that would lead to just about every inshore angler who keeps fish for the table also needing to have a venting or descending tool.
The rule will be for all reef species, regardless of where they are caught. Mangrove snapper, which are commonly caught near shore in water only a couple feet deep, are on the reef species list.
So inshore anglers wanting to to harvest a mangrove snapper would be legally required to have gear meant to help return deepwater fish to the bottom — even if they're fishing in 18 inches of water along the bushes. The new law might even apply to land-based anglers.
On the one hand, it's silly to have to carry a completely unnecessary tool to comply with the law. On the other, you can get a venting tool for a couple bucks and just stash it in your tackle box.
Of course, there's a third way. A well-written law that exempts anglers fishing from shore or shore-based structures, and also excludes those fishing inside the COLREGS boundaries, would resolve most of the silliness.
There would still be gray areas (do you know precisely where the COLREGS line is in Boca Grande Pass?), but the absurdity of being legally required to have something you literally would never use in shallow water would be largely eliminated. By the way, if you are wondering what the heck a COLREGS line is, or just want to see where it is, go to https://bit.ly/3iudXrS.
