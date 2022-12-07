Mangrove snapper

Although technically a “reef fish,” mangrove snapper are commonly caught in shallow inshore waters.

By now, pretty much every angler understands the importance of catch and release. If you don't, it's pretty basic: If you release a fish alive, it has a chance to grow up, reproduce, and do the other things fish do. If it's dead, all that stuff obviously can't happen. So clearly, fish that aren't being harvested for some purpose should be released alive.

In many cases, this is simple. Take the hook out, put the fish in the water, off it goes. Other times, it's harder. For example, fish caught near the bottom in deeper water (more than 50 or 60 feet) often show signs of barotrauma. Basically, when the fish is no longer under the pressure of the water column, the air in its swim bladder expands like a balloon.


