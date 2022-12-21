I wish this were gag, but it isn’t: It looks like federal fisheries regulators are set to greatly reduce the gag grouper harvest for the upcoming year.
If you’re an offshore angler, you may have noticed there’s been an uptick in the number of gag caught this year. Even if you don’t fish the Gulf, you may have picked up that gags have been mentioned a lot more in our magazine and radio show fishing reports. It hasn’t been an exactly an explosion of fish, but the increase is definitely noticeable.
This contrasts with the last several years, when gags have been less plentiful than we were used to. What had been a reliable fall fishery was getting pretty sparse. However, now it seems the numbers are starting to go back up.
Enter NOAA Fisheries, running a couple years behind as usual. They’ve decided the time is ripe to slash the allowable harvest. This year’s annual catch limit is 3,120,000 pounds gutted weight. Next year’s is not yet written in stone, but the “preferred alternative” ACL is 661,901 pounds.
For the non-mathematical, that’s an 80 percent reduction. Under this scenario, the recreational catch target (the amount we’re intended to harvest) would go from 1,708,000 pounds to 362,374 pounds.
Now, how do you make such a drastic reduction in harvest actually happen? There’s only one way: You shorten the season. So we should expect to see a much shorter gag season next year. How short depends mostly on when the season would open (see chart for more info).
All of this seems terrible, and maybe unnecessary. But is it? Our gag fishery is certainly not what it used to be. According to NOAA’s estimates, recreational anglers brought more than 9 million pounds back to the docks in all but one year between 1998 and 2005. A long and widespread red tide bloom in 2006 knocked those numbers down by half, and they’ve never really recovered.
A 2021 stock assessment showed gags are both overfished (the population is too low) and undergoing overfishing (harvest rates are too high). This is compounded by two additional problems: First, there are few male gags. Males make up less than 2 percent of the spawning biomass.
That needs explanation. Most anglers know that snook start out male and then switch to female as they get larger. This switch happens right around the 30-inch mark. Gags are the opposite. They start female and then become male somewhere at around 40 to 45 inches.
So 2 percent of the spawning biomass being male does not mean 2 percent of the individual fish are male. Males are much more massive. This is a guess, but I’d venture the average male gag to be five to eight times larger than the average breeding female. So instead of one male for every 50 females, that’s more like one male to five or 10 females. Still not a great ratio.
Some of you weren’t aware gags got that big. Male gags are usually found in only deep water. A 2017 study found males were rare in less than 200 feet of water, and prefer an average depth of 300 feet. This explains why average anglers (and even some very dedicated reef fishermen) never see male gags.
But they don’t start out in deep water, which leads to the second problem. It wasn’t that many years ago that anglers fishing on the grassflats of Charlotte Harbor would often catch small gags up to about 12 inches. These so-called grass grouper were so abundant they’d sometimes make it hard to go trout fishing. We don’t see that any more. Both the baby gags and a lot of the grass are gone.
Take all these pieces together — fewer fish overall, lower spawning opportunity, limited places for the babies to grow up — and maybe NOAA is making the right call here. I’m a little split on it. On the one hand, I hate to see unnecessary restrictions. On the other, it would probably not be in our best interest to allow the gag fishery to collapse.
Per usual, you can have your say. But there’s a lot more to read in NOAA’s proposal, which is about 150 pages long. I can already guess you won’t, but if you want to take a gander for yourself, you can find it at https://bit.ly/3G2RETb.
As for your comments, a proposed rule will be coming in early 2023. The public will be able to comment on the proposed rule after it publishes. Comments on the proposed rule will be used in making a determination on the final rule. For updates, go to https://bit.ly/3WtkDFr.
