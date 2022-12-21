Gag grouper

This extra-dark gag was caught in the Harbor. Most gags are lighter, with a more distinct mottled pattern.

 WaterLine file photo

I wish this were gag, but it isn’t: It looks like federal fisheries regulators are set to greatly reduce the gag grouper harvest for the upcoming year.

If you’re an offshore angler, you may have noticed there’s been an uptick in the number of gag caught this year. Even if you don’t fish the Gulf, you may have picked up that gags have been mentioned a lot more in our magazine and radio show fishing reports. It hasn’t been an exactly an explosion of fish, but the increase is definitely noticeable.


