Late summer is a hard time to fish. The heat is intolerable (except in the mornings, when it’s merely miserable). We still have thunderstorms most afternoons, and some are very nasty. The fish are mostly lethargic and feeding only intermittently.
What you need is a fish that’s pretty easy to find, doesn’t insist on live bait (which takes time to catch), doesn’t care about the heat, and is lots of fun to catch. Does such a fish exist?
It does. Meet the ladyfish.
Now I know a lot of anglers don’t think very highly of ladyfish. But if you can drop your silly prejudices, you have to admit that they’re a great big pile of fun. They’ll bite on just about anything that’s moving, and they jump like nothing else (except maybe tarpon). It’s impossible to not have a smile on your face when you’re catching ladyfish.
By the way, if it helps, in Spanish-speaking countries they call them machete, which sounds a lot more masculine. Actually, it’s probably more appropriate anyway, since there’s nothing ladylike about these poop machines.
This time of year, we see schools of tiny baitfish gathering in the Harbor. Most folks call them glass minnows, but they’re really the babies of several different bait species. These schools are like magnets for ladyfish, which also school up to feed on the abundant bait.
They might be just about anywhere in the Harbor. Any time you see birds gathered and diving to the surface or bait busting at the surface, that’s a good sign. If you don’t see any such activity, the best places to look are on the flats in 3 to 5 feet of water and on the outside edges of the bars in 4 to 8 feet.
Ladyfish average about a pound, but they fight well above their weight. In fact, one of the other common names for them is tenpounder, because that what you’ll think you’ve hooked into. We see some larger ones up to 3 or 4 pounds along the beaches on Manasota Key and Gasparilla Island, mostly at night. Hook one of those and you’ll have a real fight.
One of the primary reasons to target ladyfish (besides just fun) is to improve your fishing skills. If you want to get better at fishing with artificial lures, ladyfish are very accommodating and the pressure to put fish to the boat is minimal. If you need to get some rod time with fishing light tackle, ladyfish are excellent practice.
If you’ve got someone who is brand-new to fishing, or maybe just new to the area, ladyfish will be top-notch for building confidence. They are easy to catch on live shrimp under a float, so when you’re teaching someone who’s not ready for lures yet, that’s the simplest way to go.
They’re also great trainers if you want to get better at fighting tarpon. No, really — if you can learn to bow to a ladyfish to keep it from throwing the hook, that build muscle memory for bowing to a tarpon. Keeping leaping ladies on the line is the same basic skill as preventing a jumping tarpon from throwing the hook.
The other main reason people fish for ladies is that they are excellent bait. Most of our larger gamefish — tarpon, sharks, big snook, bull redfish — will eat ladyfish whenever they have the chance. They also make fine cutbait for smaller reds and snook, and even for offshore fishing.
There is no size or bag limit for ladyfish. However, it’s important to realize that they are a limited resource and can be depleted. We have a lot of ladyfish in the Harbor right now, but the past several years our ladyfish run has been kind of pathetic. Take what you need, but don’t kill a bunch just to let them get freezer-burnt or wasted. Remember that they’re a very important food source for all those gamefish you want to catch.
Ladyfish are one of the very few fish in our waters that can’t hurt you. They have no teeth or spines to jab you — just slime, blood and poop to make a big mess. However, they are adept at throwing hooks, and if you’ve got a bent rod and tight line, those hooks will come flying back at you. That’s one reason I really prefer single hooks instead of trebles. Even a bare jighead does the job.
Ladyfish would get a lot more respect if they were good eating, but they are not. Our publisher has sampled the meat and reports that it’s similar to water-logged cardboard in both texture and flavor. However, a lot of people from Southeast Asia love them and make fish cakes using the meat. If you’re feeling adventurous, learn more at https://bit.ly/38Gv2a3.
Most people don’t appreciate how much fun these fish can be because they use gear that’s too heavy or just look at them as bait. But if you approach them with the right attitude and light tackle, you might have so much fun that you forget about redfish and tarpon for a little while.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.