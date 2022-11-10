It has been over a year since Missy and I have gotten a chance to get away in the RV. We'll finally get to take a trip this week. It's a short one — only four days — but it still gets us out and able to enjoy some time in the RV.
I have been looking forward to getting my wife out and spending some time in the RV. After the last 18 months that she has been through, Lord knows she deserves some time away. Granted, this trip is built around our season-ending fishing club tournament. But it still gets us down by the lake and out with some friends, and it's a chance to enjoy some time away from work.
My beautiful wife has been through the gauntlet this past year: Surgery for oral cancer, six weeks of radiation, and three follow-up cancer surgeries. That, plus all the stresses of just existing in 2021 and 2022, have made this an extremely tough time on Missy.
I have to hand it to her, though — she has come through this and continues to forge on in her job and in her role as a mom to her two daughters and my son, and she's still working her way back into golf shape. She truly is an amazing woman.
That’s why this trip is such a big deal for me. I want to see her get back to enjoying something that she really loves. After not getting out for such a long period of time, leaving the house for a few days feels like a trip to Europe. OK, that may be a slight exaggeration. But for her, it has to feel like a return to normalcy.
This trip will be almost therapeutic. The chance to enjoy being away, just leaving everything and having no responsibilities for a couple of days, seems like something we have never been able to do before.
And being able to just go when we have the time is one of the huge advantages of owning an RV. No flight or hotels stays to be booked, no car to rent. Just extend the awning, flip on the outside TV, build a fire, and hang out. And if the bugs get too bad, we have the fireplace inside to enjoy.
I get the feeling that some folks will read this and think I'm acting like we've never gone away for anything before. Of course we have, but it just feels new again. After watching Missy go through what she's endured, these RV trips are so much more precious. The fact that we still have the means, the time and (for now) the energy to go off and enjoy our RV is pure bliss.
I can easily get caught up in the grind of a work week. Even my bigger fishing tournaments take on a more business approach because of what I pay for an entry fee and what is at stake as far as winnings, notoriety, and advancement in the MLF (Major League Fishing). Yes, I do use the RV for those events, but they generally are not very relaxing.
This trip is different. I don’t really care about the results from the tournament we are going to fish. I don’t feel the need to put endless hours into practicing and spending time on the water. Right now, it's more important to me to see Missy have a great time.
We need to do that more. As a matter of fact, I recall Missy mentioning the mountains — maybe some horseback riding, seeing some waterfalls, something outdoorsy. Hmmm … maybe a trip to Tennessee is in order. Lord knows getting up into the mountain ranges up there can be gorgeous, no matter what time of year you do it.
I don't want to get too far ahead of myself, though. We'll take it one adventure at a time. Right now, that means just relaxing and enjoying some time with Missy and letting her control how it goes. I'm looking forward to a great trip.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
