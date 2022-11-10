RV vacation

An RV trip can be just the thing for a couple in need of a little down time.

 Shutterstock photo

It has been over a year since Missy and I have gotten a chance to get away in the RV. We'll finally get to take a trip this week. It's a short one — only four days — but it still gets us out and able to enjoy some time in the RV.

I have been looking forward to getting my wife out and spending some time in the RV. After the last 18 months that she has been through, Lord knows she deserves some time away. Granted, this trip is built around our season-ending fishing club tournament. But it still gets us down by the lake and out with some friends, and it's a chance to enjoy some time away from work.


Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments