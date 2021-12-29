Ever since we bought our RV, we have had one issue after another. I can finally say that for the first time, everything is fixed and working as it is supposed to. I cannot tell you how much of a relief that is.
When it comes to buying expensive toys, I expect everything to work perfectly right out of the gate. And for most folks, I’m sure that happens. But it was not the case for us. We’ve had a whole series of problems, and some of them twice.
Throw in the fact that our dealership could not keep their good service people on staff, and we suffered trying to get all the issues we had resolved. But last week it rolled out of the shop with new door skins on our entry door and looked great. We can now head out on the next trip and know that everything is in place and working as it is supposed to.
I had a good conversation with our service representative while I was waiting for the door skin to be put on. He informed me that the complaint I lodged with the manufacturer led to someone’s dismissal. That wasn’t exactly what I was aiming for, but maybe it needed to happen.
He also told me that when the manager up at the manufacturer saw the list of items we had to have fixed on this unit over the past two years, she couldn’t believe it. The response that she was going to look into who quality-tested the unit before it left the site made me feel better. I can’t get all the time back I spent shuttling that thing back and forth from the dealer, or the time lost not using it. But if they can improve something in their process based on our experience, so be it.
I have to say, it felt reassuring just to drive it off the lot after this last bit of work was done. Knowing that I don’t have to deal with anything that isn’t quite right, or just plain not working, has me in a pretty happy place right now.
The first trip up will be a Lake Okeechobee fishing tournament in Clewiston. I love spending time down at the Big O, especially when we have the RV. We stay at Roland Martin’s Marina & Resort, and that place has everything we need within walking distance. And I really enjoy fishing that big body of water.
I’m a realist and I fully expect that, over time, we will have other things go wrong with the RV. That’s just life with an RV, bass boat, golf cart, four-wheeler or whatever. But if I can go a few years without seeing anything else break, I will be quite happy.
Don’t assume that our experience is typical. Most RV owners see fewer problems during their whole ownership period than we had right off the bat. But that’s how it’s gone for us. Now that it’s settled, we’re looking forward to enjoying the machine. Knowing we are all fixed up now makes it worth the wait.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
