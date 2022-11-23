“Positive thinking often starts with self-talk. Self-talk is the endless stream of unspoken thoughts that run through your head. These automatic thoughts can be positive or negative. Some of your self-talk comes from logic and reason. Other self-talk may arise from misconceptions that you create because of lack of information or expectations due to preconceived ideas of what may happen.” — The Mayo Clinic
OK, that’s all well and good, but we have just gone through two hurricanes (one devastating in our area). Now we're confronted with red tide, the pestilence that plagues our waters from year to year. And of course, that's on top of all the standard stresses everybody has.
There is no lack of information here. We have all witnessed it, been through it, and are dealing with it in various degrees. As far as self-talk, if that can truly help someone out, I would be first in line for that therapy. I have great conversations with myself all the time.
But we were talking about staying positive. The Mayo clinic has a list to tell us how: Identify areas to change. Check yourself. Be open to humor. Follow a healthy lifestyle. Surround yourself with positive people and practice positive self-talk.
I don’t know, but I expected more from the Mayo Clinic. It all sounds trite and simplistic. We should be doing these things every day anyway. A more complicated way of staying positive is to go out in the middle of our red tide bloom and catch fish.
I did this a week ago. I launched at Placida at about 8 a.m. and idled out. We started running over dead fish immediately as we went under the causeway, through the trestle and out to the ICW heading south. We ran past Sandfly Key, on by Devilfish, across Gasparilla Sound, and on south past Cabbage Key.
We were never out of sight of “floaters,” and we were both hacking and sneezing the whole time. It was miserable, and I didn’t like being in it, but we forged on.
We fished a grass flat we like to no avail. There were dead fish floating, and also dead ones on the bottom that hadn’t been dead long enough to float. We pushed in towards the mangroves and looked. The water was still filthy from wind, but I threw at some promising pockets with no reward. I told my buddy that we would hit a point or two and get out of that depressing place.
We drifted up toward a windy mangrove point. I made a cast in the muddy water with my black fly and had a take. After the hookset and the fight, I thumbed a 24-inch snook. We caught three more off that point. That’s a positive response!
We decided we needed to find a place that we could breathe without coughing, so we ducked out of the wind into a cove. There were more dead fish on the bottom — but also tons of very much alive mullet swimming around. We quit coughing too.
As we poled up the shoreline, we caught a few more snook. The water was clear enough I sight-fished a red on a Puglisi baitfish fly. The fight took us through more dead fish, both on the bottom and floating on the top. I don’t know how some make it through the red tide and some don’t. But, again, something positive happened.
We headed back north, moving along the outer bars of Bull and Turtle bay. We finally picked up a few ladyfish, but no trout. Poling along the bar, we found no snook or reds, so we headed inside the bays to try our luck.
We weren’t coughing now, but still had a slight tickle in our throats. We wanted to find some trout and get off the water. We drifted a couple trout-free grassflats, but we did catch three more decent little snook up to 22 inches and lost a redfish at the boat. Even though the red pulled off, we felt more positive vibes.
Then we drifted a hole in the middle of Bull Bay with our Clousers. That's where the trout party was going on. We landed eight or nine, plus two jacks and a bunch of ladies before we called it quits.
We ran back to the ramp over hundreds of floating dead fish and that wonderful smell. We were glad to get in the car and leave, but all in all we had a good, positive few hours.
Thankfully, we will get through this mess. It may take a while, but we will. We all have plenty to be thankful for as we eat our Who turkey, our rare Who roast beast and Who hash this Thanksgiving. So do what it takes for you to stay happy, positive and thankful.
If you're like me, staying fly helps.
Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to take casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.
