If my pool can be filled up by the rain and maintain the proper water level, why can’t the lake? I know water management is a major factor in it, and I also know that the Kissimmee chain of lakes underwent some work on the entrance to the Toho canal. But one would think that with all the rain we’ve had lately, the water would be able to rise back up to a safe level.
I have fished the Kissimmee chain the past two weekends. I have a tournament there in August and thought I ought to get some time in on the water, considering I have not been there in a while.
On the first weekend, I went to the south end of Lake Kissimmee and launched at Coleman Landing. This is a relatively new ramp, so I was disappointed to find that I could barely get the boat in the water. I had hoped the design team would have taken our frequent low water into account, but I guess not.
Once to the channel, I took off in search of some new areas. I did a lot of driving around looking for spots that had some water depth. With the lake as low as it is, that was a tall order. At first, I found very little that I liked. Not only is the water level down, but it’s dingy as well — a combination that never seems to work very well for me.
After the investigation of new waters did not lead to anything positive, I ran to a few old spots and found some had cleaner water. It is far enough offshore that it had some depth to it as well.
While I noticed a lot of activity in this area, I also noticed that the bass were not willing to bite. That’s not to say they weren’t feeding. I saw bass hitting baitfish at the surface regularly, and at one point, I saw two or three fish come completely out of the water as they tore through a school of bait.
It’s always cool to see bass feeding in their element. I caught myself sitting there and watching this for about 10 minutes without even making a cast. After all, I didn’t need to catch them, My goal was to see if there were any in the area.
I did manage to get one to bite by pitching a craw into the grass. The grass was thick in this area, and I couldn’t even feel the bass pick up the bait. When I saw the line twitch, I slammed the rod back and set the hook. Fish are tricky.
My second trip out, I went to the north end of the lake. I went all the way through Hatch into the canal leading to Lake Cypress. I found some pretty cool things to fish in there. Because the water has been low for a while, due to the dredging of the canal leading into Lake Toho, there are places where the vegetation has grown out into six feet of water. When I would find these areas, I would find the bass.
On top of that, I had one extra bonus that I was not expecting: Moving water. I didn’t confirm this, but my guess is they are trying to put some water back into the lakes below the Toho lock. The drawdown came earlier this year, and the water levels have still not come up. I think to jump start that process they are allowing some water to flow down from Lake Toho and run into the remainder of the Kissimmee chain.
Whatever the reason, the fishing was better. While the fish I find in these areas are generally not as big, I am able to find numbers. For tournament fishing, I think it’s a better strategy to go with the numbers than hope for two or three big bites to come along. The big ones are fun, and of course I love catching them. But to win a tournament, you generally need to have your five-fish limit first. Then you can hunt giants.
Regardless of location, plastic baits were definitely the right call for the type of fishing I was doing. My choices were both by Gambler: A Mega Daddy craw for beating them out of thicker grass at the lower end of the lake with heavy weights, and a Fat Ace to drift by weed clumps in deeper water. Any color is fine, as long as it’s black and blue.
With water temperatures up in shallow conditions, finding the places bass wanted to be was the key to success. Locating shade from grass, moving water, and deeper areas — in combination with ambush points for bass to feed — was exactly what I needed to do.
As I normally do in practice, once I found the bass, I left them alone. Hopefully, they’ll still be there to be caught on tournament day.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
