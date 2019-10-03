Sometimes, no matter how careful we are on the water, bad things happen. We get stung by catfish, stingrays or jellyfish, or pierced by hooks, teeth or fin spines. Sometimes these things require first aid out there on the water, but what do you do?
First and foremost, any wound that happens on the water should be looked at by your doctor. It’s always good to get professional help when you get off the water because our water is full of bacteria and nasty stuff. Sometimes even minor wounds and the resulting infections can actually be life-threatening.
You should always have a fully stocked first-aid kit on your vessel. It’s simply one of those “it’s better to have it and not need it than to need it and not have it” things. Keeping it fully stocked is important, because that one item you used the last time may be the item you need the most this time.
First aid kits come in many sizes and vary widely in their inventories. The best recommendation that I can make is to buy a first-aid kit that matches your first-aid skills. If you don’t know how to properly use a tourniquet or a scalpel, then don’t buy a first-aid kit that contains one. Using either one incorrectly can lead to loss of limb or life so it’s better to not be tempted.
Simple cuts and puncture wounds are common when fishing. We’re always dealing with hooks, knives, braided lines that can easily cut skin, some of our fish can cut you — and let’s not forget how much fun oyster shell cuts can be.
The first step of basic first aid is to always to stop the bleeding. Minor cuts will usually stop bleeding on their own. If they don’t, applying light pressure with a clean cloth or bandage will usually do the job within 20 to 30 minutes. Elevating the wound above heart level will help. Don’t keep removing the bandage to see if the bleeding has stopped — you’re going to remove the clot that has started to form and it’s going to start bleeding again. If the bleeding doesn’t stop in 30 minutes or is spurting, it’s time to get medical attention.
The next step is cleaning the wound. You should rinse out the wound with clean water. Avoid soaps because they can actually irritate the wound. If there are any foreign objects like oyster shards or fish spines in the wound, remove them with tweezers if you can. If you don’t have clean water, most first-aid kits will contain an iodine based cleanser.
Next you should apply an antibiotic ointment if you have one. Even a light coat of Neosporin or something similar can help discourage further infection of the wound. Once all this is done, cover the wound. A bandage will help further stop bleeding and contamination or infection of the wound. Again, it’s always smart to have a follow-up with your doctor to have her check the wound and make sure everything is good to go.
A cut that is more than a quarter-inch deep, is gaping, has a jagged edge or has tissue hanging out of it will usually require stitches. Adhesive strips or butterfly tape may hold a minor cut together until you get medical attention.
A hook in the skin is another common fishing injury. Removing a hook should be done carefully. There are two ways to remove a hook in which the barb has entered the skin. If you have a high pain tolerance, you can simply push the hook through the skin. Start by putting ice or cold water on the wound area to numb it slightly then push the hook through until the barb is exposed. Then pinch down the barb or cut the hook off above the barb or cut the shank and simply pull the remainder of the hook out of the skin.
The other way of removing the hook is to use several loops of fishing line to pop the hook out. Again, start by using ice or cold water to numb the area. Then loop the fishing line around the hook and your hand. Then either grasp the shaft of the hook with one hand and press it down to disengage the barb. Jerk the fishing line parallel to the surface of the skin. Neither person can be squeamish when it comes to removing a hook this way. It takes a pretty hard fast pull to dislodge a hook this way, and sometimes it doesn’t come out on the first try. I highly recommend a distraction like “OH MY GOOD LOOK AT THE SIZE OF THAT REDFISH!” before administering the yank.
Usually self-hookings don’t require much in the way of first aid. I would recommend an anti-bacterial ointment and maybe a bandage. If your tetanus shot isn’t up to date, now is the time to get it. Self-hookings in the eye are a different story. Absolutely do not try removing the hook in the eye or in the eye area. It’s best to cover the area with a clean dressing and get to a doctor.
Heat-related illnesses are another possibility out there on the water. We’re all guilty of getting lax on our fluid intake, especially when the fishing is good. Being able to identify and treat heat exhaustion is extremely important — not treating it can lead to heat stroke, which can be life-threatening. Some of the symptoms of heat exhaustion are feeling light-headed or dizzy; nausea; heavy sweating; rapid heartbeat; cool, moist, pale skin; low-grade fever; heat cramps; headache; fatigue and dark-colored urine.
It’s actually easy to nip heat exhaustion in the bud before it becomes a serious problem. You’re out there on a boat, so finding an air-conditioned area is probably not possible, but wetting your clothes and going for a ride can cool the body down just as well. Drink cool water or other nonalcoholic, noncaffeinated beverages. If you’re not able to stand, lie down and elevate your feet slightly.
Always monitor your sweat and urine out there on the water. If it’s hot out and you’ve stopped sweating, there is already a problem. You need to get water in you immediately and cool yourself down. If your urine is a dark yellow almost orange color, again, it’s time to get water in you. Soda or beer will just make the problem worse.
Another common injury out there is being stung by stingrays or catfish. Catfish and stingrays have a protein-based venom in their spines. This venom will usually cause localized pain that will travel slightly up the affected limb. Heat is the basic treatment for protein-based venoms. The old wives’ tales of urinating on the sting is exactly that — an old wives’ tale. All you’ve accomplished is now you have a painful sting and you’re soaked in pee.
Apply water as hot as you can tolerate to the wound until the pain subsides. This will help break up the proteins and should start to relieve the pain. Hot water can be hard to find out there, but sometimes the water exhaust from the side of your outboard engine can be hot enough to work.
If a spine has broken off in the wound, chances are it’s going to be deep enough in the skin that you don’t want to remove it on your own. Get to a doctor and have a pro remove it. It’s never a bad idea to see a doctor anyway because a bad infection can easily follow a sting.
A jellyfish sting can be a tough one to treat. The treatment is to soak the affected area in vinegar, but who carries vinegar on their boat? (You offshore guys might want to consider throwing a bottle in your boat …) Rinsing the area with seawater can help alleviate the pain. The best thing you can do is to not disturb the nematocysts (the cells in the tentacles that actually sting you), so avoid using water that’s hot, cold or fresh. Any of these will just irritate the nematocysts into stinging you more.
If you have visible adherent nematocysts, again, try not to disturb them. If you have shaving cream or baking soda, you can apply either one to the area and shave the nematocysts off with a credit card. Chances are if you don’t have vinegar on your boat, you probably don’t have either one of these either. Simply wrap the area with an ACE bandage and get to the doctor or home where you can find the supplies you need to apply first aid. Don’t wrap the bandage too tight to cut off circulation. Toes and fingers should stay a nice healthy pink color.
One thing that can happen with stings from fish or insects is anaphylaxis or anaphylactic shock. This happens when the person has a severe allergic reaction to the venom. Treating for anaphylaxis isn’t what I would consider basic first aid. Unless you’re trained to treat this or the person knows about their allergy and carries an autoinjector, it’s time to seek professional help. If you’re offshore, get on the horn to the Coast Guard. If you’re inshore, make a decision on whether you call the Coast Guard or call 911 and meet paramedics somewhere nearby. Anaphylaxis is life-threatening.
Basic first-aid training is always a good idea, as is CPR training. But the best thing you can do is to be prepared and try your best to keep a cool head. If you’re calm, it will help calm the patient. We don’t want these things to happen out there on the water, but the fact is, they do happen. All you can do is be ready.
Capt. Cayle Wills owns and operates Bad Fish Charters on Charlotte Harbor. Contact him at 941-916-4538 or Capt.Cayle@ReelBadFish.com. You can also visit him online at ReelBadFish.com or Facebook.com/BadFishCharters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.