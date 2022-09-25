Disclaimer: I am not nor do I claim to be a medical care practitioner. This column is not medical advice.
On this past Saturday's Radio WaterLine show, one of the topics that came up was how to deal with the little cuts, scrapes and stab wounds that every fisherman experiences on the water. Capt. Mike Myers, one of the show co-hosts, is an R.N., so I tend to trust his medical advice. (Sometimes we argue about other topics, but that's OK.)
Anyway, I was advised by a good friend several years ago that I should carry a bottle of dilute chlorine bleach while fishing, and apply it to any minor bleeding injuries acquired. The bleach, he said, is the absolute best disinfectant for an angler and will kill any potential pathogens. He said it's what commercial fishermen have done for generations.
Capt. Mike said that he wouldn't suggest using bleach water on your cuts. In his medical opinion, you'd be better off with antibiotic ointment, or perhaps iodine swabs or wipes. And he's probably right. He's not just an R.N., he's also a nursing instructor.
But a little poking around on the Internet led to a study of Dakin's solution, an old-fashioned antiseptic that could be useful. From the study:
“Healthcare is expensive and often inaccessible to many. As a result, surgeons must consider simple, less expensive interventions when possible.For wound care, an older but quite effective cleaning agent is Dakin’s solution (0.5% sodium hypochlorite), an easily made mixture of 100 milliliters (ml) bleach with 8 teaspoons baking soda into a gallon of clean water.”
So it's not straight-up bleach water, and the mix is specific and includes baking soda, but the authors of the study reported that it worked:
“Given the empiric success of Dakin’s solution in our academic centers in the United States and Haiti for wound healing in orthopedics, Dakin’s solution remains a viable and low-cost option for wound care following surgery. Future investigation to establish its utilization in wound care on a global scale, with comparative effectiveness research, is recommended. This method for wound care can be advantageous in both the developed and developing world given its low cost, high accessibility, and ease of production.”
You can see the study for yourself at https://bit.ly/3RzTnEs. (Forewarning: There are some pretty gnarly wound pictures included. Weak stomachs, stay away.)
Now, in the study, Dakin's was used to soak gauze, which was then applied and left on the wound for 24 hours before replacement. Assuming that applying a drizzle and then wiping it off would have anything like the same results might not be a good plan. But perhaps it could be used in conjunction with a waterproof adhesive bandage.
For a long time, doctors were less concerned about antiseptics because we had a wide range of antibiotics to treat bacterial infections in wounds. But in today's world of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, there is increasing interest in killing the little nasties before they get a foothold.
That's why first aid for even minor cuts or scrapes on the water is a good idea. Warm water naturally has high bacteria levels, and some of them can be pretty ugly. The prompt use of iodine, Dakin's solution or other antiseptics might prevent serious problems later. (Not good old mercurochrome, though — as the name suggests, lots of mercury in it.)
Of course, be sure anything you apply to an open wound is medically approved. If you were really smart, you'd probably run your first aid plan past an actual doctor before you go out and just start splashing random chemical compounds into your bloodstream. But we all have our own way of doing things, don't we?
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.