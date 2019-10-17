For the first time since we have gotten into the RV way of life, we are heading out of state with the RV. We have decided on Lake Guntersville in Alabama as our first destination of choice. As a matter of fact, we will be leaving as soon as I put this computer away for the day.
We picked Lake Guntersville for three reasons: First, the view from their state park looks absolutely beautiful online. The facilities seem first-rate and we thought that the setting around the lake itself would offer some pretty views while we are there.
Second, the lake itself is one of the best bass fishing lakes in the southeast part of the United States. I spoke to a friend of mine who lives on the lake and the fishing is good right now. We’ll tow the boat up with us, put it in and leave it at a dock while we are up there.
Third, they have a golf course at their state park, and y’all know I love my golf. Who would have thought? It seems like the perfect destination for our first road trip.
Hopefully, this will be the first of many trips that we take out of state. But for our first trip, it should keep us occupied while we’re there. Then there is the simple fact that we just want to enjoy the new RV.
Because this is so much bigger than our first unit was, we have more space for storage and to take the things that we would like to make everything easy. Missy loves to cook, but occasionally we just like to throw things in the crockpot while we are out for the day. It makes things simple. Now that she has the counter space for the crockpot, that too will be coming along on the trip.
What I am most curious about is being behind the wheel for extended hours. Most of our trips have been less than two hours at a time. This will take roughly eight to nine hours, I’m guessing, and it will also be the first time I endure a stop at the pump with a much larger gas tab than I am used to.
Really though, that’s the least of my worries. If we had flown up there and stayed in a cabin at the lake, along with a boat, we would be out even more money. Now we can travel comfortably and not incur some of those added expenses because we can have it all with us.
I know this will be only the first of many out-of-state trips for Missy and me. As we move closer to retirement, the goal is to travel often. That was the driving force behind the RV we bought. We wanted to get one with all the amenities and hopefully have it paid off by the time we retire. If we are lucky enough to make that happen, then we will be set to do some extensive traveling down the road. Lake Guntersville will be special, though, because it will be our first.
One thing I’m really looking forward to is meeting other folks who are there doing the same thing. I want to find some folks who simply like to travel in an RV and ask them about some of their favorite destinations.
It’s always interesting, and informative, to find out where other people have traveled and see what the likes and dislikes were for the destinations they have been. I hope to use that information to sort out what our next trip will be. I have a feeling this will be at least a twice of year thing for now. After all, we still fish our bass tournaments every month, and we’ll take the RV as often as we can.
Here’s to the first trip out of state, and here’s hoping there are many more to come. If this experience is anything like I am anticipating, I’m sure there will be a lot more in our not-so-distant future.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
