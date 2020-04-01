There’s a lot going on in the world today (understatement of the year, perhaps?). Much of it is beyond our control or understanding as our lives head off in uncharted directions. With so much nerve-wracking news every day, the stress level in the average person is sky-high.
Those of us who enjoy fishing or boating as pastimes are lucky. Picking up a fishing rod or heading out for a cruise gets us outdoors and away from the news cycle, and also away from crowds of people. Of course, quite a few people have figured this out already.
The fuel dock at Fisherman’s Village Marina in Punta Gorda is a stone’s throw from my desk. In the week prior to this writing, I have watched boat after boat after boat taking on fuel — perhaps as many as I have ever seen. The Harbor on some evenings has had so many small boats out watching sunsets that it’s been reminiscent of a July 4th or Christmas boat parade crowd. Hopefully this water therapy can continue.
Here is some especially timely good news for fishermen who are seeking a little fish therapy or some fresh groceries: Fish are doing their normal springtime thing, without concern for or affect from the craziness that’s so roiled our terrestrial world. Some of Southwest Florida’s best fishing of the the year gets underway in the spring. Things seem to be happening a little ahead of schedule this year, probably due to the run of unseasonably warm weather that we enjoyed for most of the last month. Here’s a rundown:
Mackerel
The spring mackerel run is underway. Spanish mackerel have been present in the Harbor for weeks, but now there are some kings offshore too. As of this writing, the Gulf water temperature is already in the mid 70s, so it’s not a surprise that the kings are putting in an early showing.
Offshore bait pods are still a little scarce which means that your best shot at finding these fish might be to work around wrecks, artificial reefs and areas of live bottom. Spanish mackerel in the Harbor are a bit scattered but fairly easy to locate. Many have been taken along the outside of the east side bar, around the Bridge (Alligator Creek) Reef, and on the Cape Haze Bar.
Blackfin Tuna
We should be hearing about tuna pretty soon. Last year there were quite a few of them caught just ahead of the spring king run. We did have one put in a brief appearance off the stern of one of our boats that was anchored and bottom fishing about two weeks ago, but the fish did not stick around very long and was not seen again. Still, that’s enough of a tease to get us excited.
Sharks
Sharking is starting to ramp up. Actually, it has been a pretty sharky winter here. We caught and released more sandbar sharks offshore this winter than we have in years, and the bonnetheads on the flats in the Harbor have been just about everywhere. Now the spring influx of blacktips and other seasonal sharks is getting underway. It won’t be much longer until shark fishing is just a matter of picking a spot and hanging some chum.
Snook
Snook fishing cranks up each spring as these fish feed heavily to prepare for their upcoming spawning season. Most snook spawning occurs in May, June and July, with some fish spawning multiple times during those months — so April is a big chow-down time for them. They’re also on the move as the snook that relocated inland for the winter are now heading downstream. In fact there are already snook on the beach. We’re not seeing summer numbers yet, but some are there.
Tarpon
Ahhh, tarpon time is coming. That water temp in the mid 70s that was mentioned above is just about right for the arrival of tarpon. Water below about 75 degrees seems to chase away the migratory tarpon each fall. But in the spring, when the water warms up, those transitory fish return to join those that have overwintered here.
Strangely, tarpon reports were a bit scarce in March this year. It’s a mystery whether there were fewer fish, fewer fishermen, or perhaps the lucky anglers just kept their mouths shut. But it’s a safe bet that tarpon will be in the news much more during April.
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
